Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #26, 2020

Posted on 1 July 2020 by doug_bostrom

75 Articles

Physical science of global warming & effects

The response of stratospheric water vapor to climate change driven by different forcing agents (open access)

Observations & observational methods of global warming & effects

Record warming at the South Pole during the past three decades

Variability of soil freeze depth in association with climate change from 1901 to 2016 in the upper Brahmaputra River Basin, Tibetan Plateau

Long-term trends in Arctic surface temperature and potential causality over the last 100 years

Nonlinear dynamics of fires in Africa over recent decades controlled by precipitation

More frequent summer heat waves in southwestern China linked to the recent declining of Arctic sea ice

A trend of increasing burned areas in Iraq from 2001 to 2019 (open access)

Modeling & simulation of global warming & global warming effects

Multiple drivers of the North Atlantic warming hole

Amplified Madden–Julian oscillation impacts in the Pacific–North America region

Effects of Strongly Enhanced Atmospheric Methane Concentrations in a Fully Coupled Chemistry-Climate Model (open access)

Lightning Variability in Dynamically Downscaled Simulations of Alaska’s Present and Future Summer Climate

Future drought characteristics through a multi-model ensemble from CMIP6 over South Asia

How warmer and drier will the Mediterranean region be at the end of the twenty-first century?

Europe-wide precipitation projections at convection permitting scale with the Unified Model (open access)

North Pacific storm track response to the mesoscale SST in a global high-resolution atmospheric model

CO 2 -induced heat source changes over the Tibetan Plateau in boreal summer-Part I: the total effects of increased CO 2

Drivers of the enhanced decline of land near-surface relative humidity to abrupt 4xCO 2 in CNRM-CM6-1

Changes in clouds and atmospheric circulation associated with rapid adjustment induced by increased atmospheric CO 2 : a multiscale modeling framework study (open access)

Changes in the convective population and thermodynamic environments in convection-permitting regional climate simulations over the United States (open access)

Emulating climate extreme indices

Regional monsoon changes (open access)

Climate model advancement

How does the UKESM1 climate model produce its cloud-aerosol forcing in the North Atlantic? (open access)

Evaluation of the CMIP6 multi-model ensemble for climate extreme indices

Impact of radiation frequency, precipitation radiative forcing, and radiation column aggregation on convection-permitting West African monsoon simulations

The diurnal cycle of East Asian summer monsoon precipitation simulated by the Met Office Unified Model at convection-permitting scales (open access)

Representation of Boundary-Layer Processes in Numerical Weather Prediction and Climate Models

Nonstationary climate changes in summer high temperature extremes in Shanghai since the late 19th century

Internal variability vs multi‐physics uncertainty in a regional climate model

Biology & global warming

Climate change and locust outbreak in East Africa (open access)

Bleach me colourful (open access)

Effects of multiple drivers of ocean global change on the physiology and functional gene expression of the coccolithophore Emiliania huxleyi

Ecosystem response to earlier ice break‐up date: Climate driven changes to water temperature, lake‐habitat specific production, and trout habitat and resource use

Reduced growth with increased quotas of particulate organic and inorganic carbon in the coccolithophore Emiliania huxleyi under future ocean climate change conditions (open access)

Climate drives intraspecific differentiation in the expression of growth-defence trade-offs in a long-lived pine species (open access)

Three‐dimensional change in temperature sensitivity of northern vegetation phenology

Strong overestimation of water‐use efficiency responses to rising CO2 in tree‐ring studies

Novel feeding interactions amplify the impact of species redistribution on an Arctic food web

Additive impacts of deoxygenation and acidification threaten marine biota

Eutrophication, biodiversity loss, and species invasions modify the relationship between host and parasite richness during host community assembly

Forest responses to simulated elevated CO2 under alternate hypotheses of size‐ and age‐dependent mortality

GHG sources & sinks, flux

Assessing the potential for non-turbulent methane escape from the East Siberian Arctic Shelf (open access)

90s slow-down (open access)

Global and regional CH4 emissions for 1995–2013 derived from atmospheric CH4, δ13C‐CH4 and δD‐CH4 observations and a chemical transport model

Arctic Observations Identify Phytoplankton Community Composition as Driver of Carbon Flux Attenuation

Improved constraints on northern extratropical CO2 fluxes obtained by combining surface‐based and space‐based atmospheric CO2 measurements

Amplification of the ocean carbon sink during El Niños: role of poleward Ekman transport and influence on atmospheric CO2

Environmental control of land-atmosphere CO2 fluxes from temperate ecosystems: a statistical approach based on homogenized time series from five land-use types (open access)

Disproportionate increase in freshwater methane emissions induced by experimental warming

Response to Concerns and uncertainties relating to methane emissions synthesis for vegetated coastal ecosystems

Methane Emissions Reduce the Radiative Cooling Effect of a Subtropical Estuarine Mangrove Wetland by Half

Global ecosystems and fire: Multi‐model assessment of fire‐induced tree‐cover and carbon storage reduction

The role of climate-fuel feedbacks on Holocene biomass burning in upper-montane Carpathian forests

Effects of UV‐B radiation on soil carbon conversion and greenhouse gas emission in paddy soil

CO2 mitigation science & engineering

Rewetting offers rapid climate benefits for tropical and agricultural peatlands but not for forestry‐drained peatlands

The appropriate use of reference scenarios in mitigation analysis

Beyond the social cost of carbon: Negative emission technologies as a means for biophysically setting the price of carbon

Enhancement of CaO‐based sorbent for CO2 capture through doping with seawater

Comparison of hydroxide‐based adsorbents of Mg(OH)2 and Ca(OH)2 for CO2 capture: utilization of response surface methodology, kinetic, and isotherm modeling

Black carbon

Estimating Arctic Temperature Impacts from Select European Residential Heating Appliances and Mitigation Strategies (open access)

Climate change communications & cognition

Uncertain attribution (open access)

Agronomy & climate change

Elevated atmospheric carbon dioxide effects on maize and alfalfa in the Northeast US: A comparison of model predictions and observed data

Action needed for staple crops in the Andean-Amazon foothills because of climate change

Humans dealing with our global warming

Assessing the feasibility of adaptation options: methodological advancements and directions for climate adaptation research and practice (open access)

MRV framework and prospective scenarios to monitor and ratchet up Brazilian transport mitigation targets

Evaluation of different roof materials for the mitigation of urban warming in a subtropical monsoon climate

An assessment of community-based adaptation initiatives in the Pacific Islands

Downside of a carbon tax for environment: Impact of information sharing

Impacts of household living consumption on energy use and carbon emissions in China based on the input–output model

Addressing the carbon emissions embodied in India’s bilateral trade with two eminent Annex-II parties: with input–output and spatial decomposition analysis

A double win: new pathways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve water quality in New Zealand

Holding the ground. Alliances and defiances between scientists, policy-makers and civil society in the development of a voluntary initiative, the “4 per 1000: Soils for food security and climate”

A just compensation for leaving it in the ground: Climate easements and oil development

(De)coupling and (De)carbonizing in the economies and energy systems of the G20

Long-term impacts of urbanization through population migration on China’s energy demand and CO 2 emissions

Recycling carbon tax for inclusive green growth: A CGE analysis of India

Unprecedented drought challenges for Texas water resources in a changing climate: what do researchers and stakeholders need to know? (open access)

Energy-based industrial symbiosis: a literature review for circular energy transition (open access)

Quantifying process-level uncertainty contributions to TCRE and carbon budgets for meeting Paris Agreement climate targets

Approaching climate change mitigation policymaking in South Africa: a view from critical complexity thinking (open access)

Managing uncertainty in carbon offsets: insights from California’s standardized approach (open access)

Mind the gap: personal carbon trading for road transport in Kenya (open access)

Key findings from the core North American scenarios in the EMF34 intermodel comparison

Other

Holocene book review: The Science and Politics of Global Climate Change: A Guide to the Debate

Informed opinion & nudges

The ecological significance of the overview effect: Environmental attitudes and behaviours in astronauts

The increasing likelihood of temperatures above 30 to 40 °C in the United Kingdom (open access)

Moving beyond isolated events (open access)

Multi-hazard dependencies can increase or decrease risk

