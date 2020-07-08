Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #27, 2020

Posted on 8 July 2020 by doug_bostrom

79 Articles

Observations & observational methods of global warming & effects

Six hundred years of South American tree rings reveal an increase in severe hydroclimatic events since mid-20th century (open access)

Late summer temperature variability for the Southern Rocky Mountains (USA) since 1735 CE: applying blue light intensity to low-latitude Picea engelmannii Parry ex Engelm

Climate change impacts on the atmospheric circulation, ocean, and fisheries in the southwest South Atlantic Ocean: a review

Occurrence and drivers of wintertime temperature extremes in Northern Europe during 1979–2016 (open access)

Human influence on joint changes in temperature, rainfall and continental aridity

Freshening of Antarctic Bottom Water off Cape Darnley, East Antarctica

Tropical Widening: From Global Variations to Regional Impacts (open access)

The record-breaking compound hot and dry 2018 growing season in Germany

Finnish National Phenological Network 1997–2017: from observations to trend detection (open access)

Recent observed country‐wide climate trends in Morocco

Warming and monsoonal climate lead to large export of millennial-aged carbon from permafrost catchments of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

Increase in beaver dams controls surface water and thermokarst dynamics in an Arctic tundra region, Baldwin Peninsula, northwestern Alaska

Cryosphere and climate change

Implications of ambiguity in Antarctic ice sheet dynamics for future coastal erosion estimates: a probabilistic assessment

Losses and damages connected to glacier retreat in the Cordillera Blanca, Peru

Modeling & simulation of global warming & global warming effects

Physical and biogeochemical impacts of RCP8.5 scenario in the Peru upwelling system (open access)

Projecting End-of-Century Human Exposure from Tornadoes and Severe Hailstorms in Eastern Colorado: Meteorological and Population Perspectives

Evaluation of CMIP5 models and projected changes in temperature over South Asia under global warming of 1.5 C, 2 C, and 3 C

Investigating physical constraints on climate feedbacks using a perturbed parameter ensemble

Assessing future water stress scenarios over six nuclear power plant locations of India through downscaled CMIP5 models

Future changes in precipitation extremes during northeast monsoon over south peninsular India

Moisture Flows on Southeast Brazil: Present and Future Climate

Climate model advancement

Twenty-first century ocean warming, acidification, deoxygenation, and upper-ocean nutrient and primary production decline from CMIP6 model projections (open access)

Improving the Southern Ocean cloud albedo biases in a general circulation model (open access)

On the climate sensitivity and historical warming evolution in recent coupled model ensembles (open access)

On the Factors that Determine Boundary Layer Albedo

Evaluating CMIP6 model fidelity at simulating non-Gaussian temperature distribution tails

Biology & global warming

Contrasting effects of climate change on seasonal survival of a hibernating mammal (open access)

Contrasting responses of woody and herbaceous vegetation to altered rainfall characteristics in the Sahel (open access)

Autumn greening in a warming climate

Observations and a Model of Net Calcification Declines in Palau’s Largest Coral Reef Lagoon between 1992 and 2015

Global changes may be promoting a rise in select cyanobacteria in nutrient‐poor northern lakes

Mechanisms underlying leaf photosynthetic acclimation to warming and elevated CO2 as inferred from least‐cost optimality theory

Non‐linearity in interspecific interactions in response to climate change: cod and haddock as an example

Contrasting mechanisms underlie short‐ and longer‐term soil respiration responses to experimental warming in a dryland ecosystem

Unfamiliar partnerships limit cnidarian holobiont acclimation to warming

Climate warming drives Himalayan alpine plant growth and recruitment dynamics

GHG sources & sinks, flux

Diel and seasonal variability of methane emissions from a shallow and eutrophic pond (open access)

Sub-soil irrigation does not lower greenhouse gas emission from drained peat meadows (open access)

From fibrous plant residues to mineral-associated organic carbon – the fate of organic matter in Arctic permafrost soils (open access)

Hysteretic temperature sensitivity of wetland CH4 fluxes explained by substrate availability and microbial activity (open access)

Carbon dioxide and methane fluxes from different surface types in a created urban wetland (open access)

A decade of methane measurements at the Boknis Eck Time Series Station in Eckernförde Bay (southwestern Baltic Sea) (open access)

Light limitation regulates the response of autumn terrestrial carbon uptake to warming

Impact of a Regional US Drought on Land and Atmospheric Carbon

Carbon Dioxide and Methane Emissions from a Temperate Salt Marsh Tidal Creek

Functional representation of biological components in methane‐cycling processes in wetlands improve modeling predictions

Environmental controls on carbon and water fluxes in an old‐growth tropical dry forest

Partitioning net carbon dioxide fluxes into photosynthesis and respiration using neural networks

Carbon storage dynamics in peatlands: comparing recent‐ and long‐term accumulation histories in southern Patagonia

Watershed‐scale climate influences productivity of Chinook salmon populations across southcentral Alaska

Warming and monsoonal climate lead to large export of millennial-aged carbon from permafrost catchments of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

Tree growth at the end of the 21st century - the extreme years 2018/19 as template for future growth conditions

CO2 mitigation science & engineering

Public perceptions of carbon dioxide removal in the United States and the United Kingdom

Implementing a second generation CCS facility on a coal fired power station – results of a feasibility study to retrofit SaskPower's Shand power station with CCS

Black carbon

Black Carbon aerosol characteristics and radiative forcing over the high altitude glacier region of Himalaya-Karakorum-Hindukush

Climate change communications & cognition

Wisdom of the experts: Using survey responses to address positive and normative uncertainties in climate-economic models

A Simple Strategy to Communicate about Climate Attribution (open access)

Using the COVID-19 economic crisis to frame climate change as a secondary issue reduces mitigation support

Agronomy & climate change

Factors Constraining Timely Sowing of Wheat as an Adaptation to Climate Change in Eastern India

Assessing synergistic effects of no-tillage and cover crops on soil carbon dynamics in a long-term maize cropping system under climate change

Soil water status triggers CO 2 fertilization effect on the growth of winter wheat (Triticum aestivum)

Evaluating the terrestrial carbon dioxide removal (tCDR) potential of improved forest management (IFM) and accelerated forest conversion (AFC) in Norway

Modelling climate change impacts on maize yields under low nitrogen input conditions in sub‐Saharan Africa

A chlorophyll-deficient, highly reflective soybean mutant: radiative forcing and yield gaps

Perception of farmers on climate change and its impacts on agriculture across various altitudinal zones of Bhutan Himalayas

Carbon accumulation in agroforestry systems is affected by tree species diversity, age and regional climate: A global meta‐analysis

Humans dealing with our global warming

Climate change events in the Bengali migration to the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) in Bangladesh (open access)

Origins and functions of climate-related relocation: An analytical review

Multi-level learning in the governance of adaptation to climate change: the case of Bolivia’s water sector (open access)

Unpacking the Levels of Household and Individual Climate Change Adaptation: Empirical Evidence from Leeds, United Kingdom

Exploring Climate Change Threats to Beach Tourism Destinations: Application of the Hazard–Activity Pairs Methodology to South Africa

Social Resilience to Climate Change during the Late Antique Little Ice Age: A Replication Study

Archetypes of Climate-Risk Profiles among Rural Households in Limpopo, South Africa

Retrospect driving forces and forecasting reduction potentials of energy-related industrial carbon emissions from China’s manufacturing at city level

Early adaptation to heat waves and future reduction of air-conditioning energy use in Paris

Between adaptive capacity and action: new insights into climate change adaptation at the household scale

A review of flexibility of residential electricity demand as climate solution in four EU countries

Pathways for resilience to climate change in African cities

Temperature anomalies affect violent conflicts in African and Middle Eastern warm regions

The UK net-zero target: Insights into procedural justice for greenhouse gas removal

Blaming climate change? How Indian mainstream media covered two extreme weather events in 2015

Renewable carbon: Key to a sustainable and future‐oriented chemical and plastic industry: Definition, strategy, measures and potential

Carbon pricing and economic populism: the case of Ontario (open access)

Other

Climate Change Considerations are Fundamental to Management of Deep‐Sea Resource Extraction

Biofuel burning and human respiration bias on satellite estimates of fossil fuel CO 2 emissions

Informed opinion & nudges

Climate change impacts on water resources in the Mediterranean (open access)

Adaptation time to magnified flood hazards underestimated when derived from tide gauge records

Implications of non-linearities between cumulative CO 2 emissions and CO 2 -induced warming for assessing the remaining carbon budget

Can you trust a model whose output keeps changing? Interpreting changes in the social cost of carbon produced by the DICE model

Loss and damage after Paris: more bark than bite? (open access)

Suggestions

Please let us know if you're aware of an article you think may be of interest for Skeptical Science research news, or if we've missed something that may be important. Send your input to Skeptical Science via our contact form.

Journals covered

A list of journals we cover may be found here. We welcome pointers to omissions, new journals etc.

Previous edition

The previous edition of Skeptical Science New Research may be found here.