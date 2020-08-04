Climate Science Glossary

Announcing a new partnership between SkS and Fakebook.eco.br

Posted on 4 August 2020 by BaerbelW

As many good things come in threes (as the saying goes), we are happy to announce a third partnership between Skeptical Science and other websites. Fakebook.eco in Brazil is joining Klimafakten.de in Germany and Nauka o Klimacie in Poland to leverage translated rebuttal material and to make the information readily available in other languages than English and with a focus on a specific region.

Here is Fakebook.Eco's English press release announcing our new partnership:

The world’s prime Web resource against climate denial and Brazil’s first on-line platform to fight environmental disinformation have joined forces. Skeptical Science is the new content partner of Fakebook.eco, having agreed to make its Portuguese content available on the Brazilian website.



Skeptical Science was created by Australian cognitive scientist John Cook, a research assistant professor at George Mason University, as an effort to improve the communication of climate science to the public and fight climate denial. It displays a vast set of rebuttals to the most common fallacies, misunderstandings and myths about climate change, in three levels of depth – from basic to advanced. It is run by a global network of volunteers and volunteer translators and has content available in 23 languages – including Portuguese.



Fakebook.eco is a collaboration among climate activists, journalists and scientists led by Brazilian climate advocacy network Observatório do Clima, with the support of five science and environment news portals and blogs. It offers rebuttals of frequent fallacies about several environmental issues and also near-real-time fact-checks of environmental information in the public discourse.



“I’m thrilled to have Skeptical Science as a partner. From the inception, it has been a big inspiration to Fakebook.eco, and adapting their content will take us to another level”, says Claudio Angelo, founder and senior collaborator of Fakebook.eco.

While incorporating Portuguese rebuttal versions from SkS on their website the Fakebook.eco team will apply tweaks as needed to the rebuttal content in order to make them more applicable to their Brazilian readership or to include newer research findings. In the latter case we'll get the information about updates applied and can in turn use them to also update the original rebuttal versions (and their translations!) - a real win-win situation!

You'll also start seeing referrals from our Portuguese translations to their counterparts on Fakebook.eco. These referrals will show a green box with the website's logo and a link to the rebuttal. This box might also be included on "rebuttal stubs" where the Portuguese text only exists on Fakebook.eco - something we've been doing on occassion for German translations referring to Klimafakten.de.

Este argumento também pode ser encontrado no Fakebook.eco:



From one fact-checking website to another, we wish our new partner website Fakebook.eco and the team running it a good start and all the best with fighting climate science misinformation in their neck of the woods!