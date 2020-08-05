Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #31, 2020

100 Articles

Physical science of global warming & effects

Analyzing the Arctic Feedback Mechanism between Sea Ice and Low-Level Clouds Using 34 Years of Satellite Observations

Observations of global warming & effects

Sea‐Level Rise Driving Increasingly Predictable Coastal Inundation in Sydney, Australia (open access)

The recent state and variability of the carbonate system of the Canadian Arctic Archipelago and adjacent basins in the context of ocean acidification (open access)

Remote Tropical Western Indian Ocean Forcing on Changes in June Precipitation in South China and the Indochina Peninsula (open access)

Instrumentation and observational methods of climate & global warming

The tipping points and early-warning indicators for Pine Island Glacier, West Antarctica (open access)

Validation of reanalysis Southern Ocean atmosphere trends using sea ice data (open access)

Differences in tropical high clouds among reanalyses: origins and radiative impacts (open access)

Evaluation of a New Carbon Dioxide System for Autonomous Surface Vehicles (open access)

CLASSnmat: A global night marine air temperature data set, 1880–2019 (open access)

Modeling & simulation of global warming & global warming effects

Analysis of CMIP6 atmospheric moisture fluxes and the implications for projections of future change in mean and heavy rainfall

Global Pattern Formation of Net Ocean Surface Heat Flux Response to Greenhouse Warming

RCP8.5 tracks cumulative CO2 emissions (open access)

Twenty-first century-end climate scenario of Jammu and Kashmir Himalaya, India, using ensemble climate models

A regional hindcast model simulating ecosystem dynamics, inorganic carbon chemistry, and ocean acidification in the Gulf of Alaska (open access)

On the contribution of internal climate variability to European future climate trends (open access)

Arctic and Antarctic sea ice mean state in the Community Earth System Model Version 2 and the influence of atmospheric chemistry

Global river water warming due to climate change and anthropogenic heat emission

Downscaling of climate extremes over South America – Part I: Model evaluation in the reference climate

Projected climate change in the Karkheh Basin, Iran, based on CORDEX models

Climate model advancement

The sources of uncertainty in the projection of global land monsoon precipitation

Large difference in aerosol radiative effects from BVOC-SOA treatment in three Earth system models (open access)

Contrasting transition complexity between El Niño and La Niña: Observations and CMIP5/6 models

High sensitivity of Arctic black carbon radiative effects to subgrid vertical velocity in aerosol activation

North Pacific Upper-Ocean Cold Temperature Biases in CMIP6 Simulations and the Role of Regional Vertical Mixing (open access)

Representation of Modes of Variability in Six U.S. Climate Models

Improving the ocean and atmosphere in a coupled ocean‐atmosphere model by assimilating satellite sea surface temperature and subsurface profile data

Cryosphere & climate change

Anthropogenic warming forces extreme annual glacier mass loss

Climate change and Northern Hemisphere lake and river ice phenology (open access)

The contrasting response of outlet glaciers to interior and ocean forcing (open access)

Historical Northern Hemisphere snow cover trends and projected changes in the CMIP6 multi-model ensemble (open access)

Biology & global warming

Climate change and perishable food hoards of an avian predator: Is the freezer still working?

Changing spring snow cover dynamics and early season forage availability affect the behavior of a large carnivore

Decreasing phytoplankton size adversely affects ocean food chains

A century of fish growth in relation to climate change, population dynamics and exploitation

Impacts of climate-induced permafrost degradation on vegetation: A review

Phenological changes in herbaceous plants in China’s grasslands and their responses to climate change: a meta-analysis

Extinction risk assessment of a Patagonian ungulate using population dynamics models under climate change scenarios

Examining land surface phenology in the tropical moist forest eco-zone of South America

Climate change models predict decreases in the range of a microendemic freshwater fish in Honduras (open access)

Temperature and precipitation at migratory grounds influence demographic trends of an Arctic‐breeding bird

Effects of multiple drivers of ocean global change on the physiology and functional gene expression of the coccolithophore Emiliania huxleyi

Spruce beetle outbreak was not driven by drought stress: Evidence from a tree‐ring iso‐demographic approach indicates temperatures were more important

Low phosphorus supply constrains plant responses to elevated CO2: A meta‐analysis

Half a century of Scots pine forest ecosystem monitoring reveals long‐term effects of atmospheric deposition and climate change

Epiphytes provide micro-scale refuge from ocean acidification

Foraging strategy mediates ectotherm predator–prey responses to climate warming

Drought shrinks terrestrial upland resilience to climate change

Predicted alteration of surface activity as a consequence of climate change

Warm temperatures increase population growth of a non‐native defoliator and inhibit demographic responses by parasitoids

GHG sources & sinks, flux

Partitioning the $$\hbox {CO}_2$$ CO 2 Flux Mediated by Droplets Released from Breaking Waves

The impacts of fossil fuel emission uncertainties and accounting for 3-D chemical CO 2 production on inverse natural carbon flux estimates from satellite and in situ data

Identification of optimum temperatures for photosynthetic production in subtropical coastal ecosystems – implications for CO2 sequestration in a warming world

The sponge effect and carbon emission mitigation potentials of the global cement cycle (open access)

Global patterns and climatic controls of belowground net carbon fixation (open access)

Changing characteristics of atmospheric CH4 on the Tibetan Plateau, records from 1994 to 2017 at Mount Waliguan station (open access)

Representing methane emissions from wet tropical forest soils using microbial functional groups constrained by soil diffusivity (open access)

Temporary and net sinks of atmospheric CO2 due to chemical weathering in subtropical catchment with mixing carbonate and silicate lithology (open access)

Exploring Constraints on a Wetland Methane Emission Ensemble (WetCHARTs) using GOSAT Satellite Observations (open access)

Methane transport in plants (open access)

The Effect of Antarctic Sea Ice on Southern Ocean Carbon Outgassing: Capping versus Light Attenuation

Vegetation affects timing and location of wetland methane emissions

Influence of vertical heterogeneities in the canopy microenvironment on inter‐annual variability of carbon uptake in temperate deciduous forests

Response to concerns and uncertainties relating to methane emissions synthesis for vegetated coastal ecosystems

CO2 removal science & engineering

Increased carbon capture by a silicate-treated forested watershed affected by acid deposition (open access)

Can biomass supply meet the demands of BECCS?

Geoengineering climate

A specialised delivery system for stratospheric sulphate aerosols: design and operation (open access)

Differing responses of the quasi-biennial oscillation to artificial SO2 injections in two global models (open access)

Black carbon & aerosols

Long-term (2008–2017) analysis of atmospheric composite aerosol and black carbon radiative forcing over a semi-arid region in southern India: Model results and ground measurement

Source attribution of Arctic black carbon and sulfate aerosols and associated Arctic surface warming during 1980–2018 (open access)

Weakening aerosol direct radiative effects mitigate climate penalty on Chinese air quality

Climate change communications & cognition

Climate Change Adaptation: Limited media narratives (open access)

Aquaculture farmers’ perceptions of climate-related risks in the Mekong Region

A Call to Arms for Climate Change? How Military Service Member Concern About Climate Change Can Inform Effective Climate Communication (open access)

No glory without sacrifice — drivers of climate (in)action in the general population

Paying attention to climate change: Positive images of climate change solutions capture attention

Agronomy & climate change

Evaluating Cropland N2O Emissions and Fertilizer Plant Greenhouse Gas Emissions with Airborne Observations

Preference heterogeneity, neighbourhood effects and basic services: logit kernel models for farmers’ climate adaptation in Ethiopia

Economics & finance of climate change impact adaptation, climate mitigation

Special to Research News*: Valuing the Global Mortality Consequences of Climate Change Accounting for Adaptation Costs and Benefits

Economic valuation of climate change–induced mortality: age dependent cold and heat mortality in the Netherlands (open access)

Climate finance justice: International perspectives on climate policy, social justice, and capital (open access)

Climate shocks and adaptation strategies in coastal Bangladesh: does microcredit have a part to play? (open access)

The political economy of coal in Poland: Drivers and barriers for a shift away from fossil fuels

What explains the emergence and diffusion of green bonds?

Towards zero carbon and zero poverty: integrating national climate change mitigation and sustainable development goals (open access)

Mobilising private climate finance for sustainable energy access and climate change mitigation in Sub-Saharan Africa (open access)

A dual-track transition to global carbon pricing (open access)

Humans dealing with our global warming

Factors behind CO 2 emission reduction in Chinese heavy industries: Do environmental regulations matter?

Mapping the evidence of climate change adaptation policy instruments in Europe

Enhancing New York City's resilience to sea level rise and increased coastal flooding

Identification of local water resource vulnerability to rapid deglaciation in Alberta

Flood risks in sinking delta cities: time for a re‐evaluation? (open access)

Contrasting development trajectories for coastal Bangladesh to the end of century (open access)

What Policies Address Both the Coronavirus Crisis and the Climate Crisis? (open access)

Adaptation planning in France: inputs from narratives of change in support of a community-led foresight process

En route to China's mid-century climate goal: comparison of emissions intensity versus absolute targets (open access)

Other

Future greening of the Earth may not be as large as previously predicted

A meta-analysis of the life cycle greenhouse gas balances of microalgae biodiesel

Informed opinion & nudges

A Precautionary Assessment of Systemic Projections and Promises From Sunlight Reflection and Carbon Removal Modeling

Past perspectives on the present era of abrupt Arctic climate change

Five Lessons from COVID-19 for Advancing Climate Change Mitigation (open access)

*Working paper, not peer-reviewed by formal journal editorial process but nonetheless reviewed by a lot of peers.

