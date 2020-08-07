Climate Science Glossary

2020 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #33
Editor's Choice
Most of UN climate science report likely to be delayed beyond 2021 Glasgow summit
Only the first section of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, about the science of global warming, is set to be ready before the postponed Glasgow summit
Most of a blockbuster UN scientific report on climate change is likely to be delayed beyond a UN climate summit due in Glasgow, Scotland, in November 2021 because of Covid-19.
The three parts of the report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the main guide to policymakers around the world had originally been due in 2021 in an update of the last global assessment completed in 2014.
The expected publication in 2021 of the reports by the IPCC, which shared the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize, had been one of few benefits when the UN and host Britain postponed the climate summit in Glasgow to November 2021 from the original date of November 2020 because of the pandemic.
On current plans, however, only the first section of the IPCC report about the science of global warming, including scenarios for temperatures and sea level rise, is now expected to be issued before the summit in Glasgow as timetables slip, IPCC sources said.
The other two main sections – about the impacts of climate change and ways to curb greenhouse gas emissions – will not be published before the summit because of a series of delays to author meetings and scientific research caused by the pandemic. That will also delay a final synthesis report, tying up work by the three working groups due in 2022.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
Sun, Aug 9, 2020
- COVID-19 Lockdowns Will Have Negligible Effect on Climate Change by Amanda Heidt, The Scientist Magazine, Aug 7, 2020
- World’s Three Hottest Julys on Record Occurred During Last Five Years by Kate Abnett, Reuters/Insurance Journal, Aug 7, 2020
- Waves of locusts are plaguing several continents by SueEllen Campbell, Articles, Yale Climate Connections, Aug 7, 2020
- Drawdown Review 2020: How To Address Global Warming In A Responsible Manner by Steve Hanley, Clean Technica, Aug 8, 2020
Mon, Aug 10, 2020
- What can you do to fight the climate crisis? by Valerie Yurk, Climate Countdown, Guardian, Aug 5, 2020
- Analysts Worried the Pandemic Would Stifle Climate Action from Banks. It Did the Opposite. by Kristoffer Teague, InsideClimate News, Aug 9, 2020
- Coronavirus: Green recovery ‘could prevent 0.3C’ of warming by 2050 by Josh Gabbatiss, Carbon Brief, Aug 7, 2020
- Collapsed Arctic ice shelf adds 'exclamation point' to dire climate trends, say scientists by Hannah Paulson, CBC News, Aug 7, 2020
Tue, Aug 11, 2020
- Exclusive poll: Amid COVID-19, Americans don’t care about climate change anymore by Will Johnson, Fortune Magazine, Aug 10, 2020
- Climate change: Satellites record history of Antarctic melting by Jonathan Amos, Science & Environment, BBC News, Aug 10, 2020
- How the UK's Climate Science Deniers Turned Their Attention to COVID-19 by Zack Derler, DeSmog UK, Aug 10, 2020
- Pools of Water Atop Sea Ice in the Arctic May Lead it to Melt Away Sooner Than Expected by Bob Berwyn, InsideClimate News, Aug 11, 2020
Wed, Aug 12, 2020
- Five Key Ideas to Keep in Mind When Fighting Climate Change by Akshat Rathi, Net Zero, Bloomberg News, Aug 11, 2020
- Climate change: Warming world will be 'devastating' for frozen peatlands by Matt McGrath, Science & Environment, BBC News, Aug 10, 2020
- How Joe Biden’s Plan Could Be a Transformative Step to Addressing the Climate Crisis by Jeff Goodell, Politics, Rolling Stone Magazine, Aug 11, 2020
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #32, 2020 by Doug Bostrom, Skeptical Scince, Aug 12, 2020
- Baghdad’s record heat offers glimpse of world’s climate change future by Louisa Loveluck & Chris Mooney, World, Washington Post, Aug 12, 2020
Thu, Aug 13, 2020
- On Climate, Kamala Harris Has a Record and Profile for Action by Marianne Lavelle, InsideClimate News, Aug 12, 2020
- Last decade was Earth's hottest on record as climate crisis accelerates by Oliver Milman, Climate Countdown, Guardian, Aug 12, 2020
- Global Warming Could Unlock Carbon From Tropical Soil by Gabriel Popkin, Climate & Environment, New York Times, Aug 13, 2020
- Inside Clean Energy: Biden’s Climate Plan Shows Net Zero is Now Mainstream by Dan Gearino, Inside Climate News, Aug 13, 2020
Fri, Aug 14, 2020
- Air pollution is much worse than we thought by David Roberts, Energy & Environment, Vox, Aug 12, 2020
- What does Islam say about climate change and climate action?, Opinion by Ibrahim Ozdemir. Al Jazeera, Aug 12, 2020
- Trump Eliminates Major Methane Rule, Even as Leaks Are Worsening by Coral Davenport, Climate & Environment, New York Times, Aug 13, 2020
- Wildfires have scorched about 100,000 acres in 3 states. The weather could make things worse by Dakin Andone & Christina Walker, CNN, Aug 14, 2020
Sat, Aug 15, 2020
- With the Biden-Harris Ticket, Environmental Justice Is a Focus by Lisa Friedman, Climate, New York Times, Aug 12, 2020
- Tree planting can help tropical forests ‘recover 50% faster’ from logging by Daisy Dunne, Carbon Brief, Aug 13, 2020
- Going, Going ... Gone: Greenland’s Melting Ice Sheet Passed a Point of No Return in the Early 2000s by Bob Berwyn, InsideClimate News, Aug 15, 2020
- Most of UN climate science report likely to be delayed beyond 2021 Glasgow summit by Alister Doyle, Climate Home News, Aug 13, 2020
