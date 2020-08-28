Climate Science Glossary

2020 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #36

Posted on 4 September 2020 by John Hartz

A chronological listing of news articles linked to on the Skeptical Science Facebook Page during the past week: Sun, Aug 30, 2020 through Sat, Sep 5, 2020

Editor's Choice

Biden’s Early Climate Focus and Hard Years in Congress Forged His $2 Trillion Clean Energy Plan

The Democratic nominee has called the Green New Deal a 'crucial framework' for the nation’s future, but he does not support calls for a fracking ban.

Former vice-president Joe Biden accepts the Democratic Party nomination for president during the last day of the Democratic National Convention, being held virtually amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware on Aug. 20, 2020. Credit: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden's long political career spans the early days of hope for U.S. climate action, and the present days of alarm.

He sponsored one of the first pieces of climate legislation in Congress, a benign proposal to study the greenhouse effect that met enough resistance to signal the hard fight ahead.

More than 30 years later, as the Democratic nominee for president, Biden is seeking to seize what many see as the last opportunity for the U.S. to stave off catastrophe.

Biden's instinct, as embodied in the climate plan he unveiled early in this presidential run, is for moderation. He'd rather regulate than ban. He favors incentives, not force.

But as fire scorched the West and tropical storms doused the East in what science says is only a harbinger of things to come, amid passionate pleas of young activists who fear for their future, and in the face of President Donald Trump's abandonment of U.S. responsibility to act, Biden has jettisoned half-measures.

"We're not just going to tinker around the edges," Biden said in announcing his expanded $2 trillion clean energy transformation plan in July.

Click here to acces the entire article originally posted on the InsideClimate News website.

Biden’s Early Climate Focus and Hard Years in Congress Forged His $2 Trillion Clean Energy Plan by Marianne Lavelle, InsideClimate News, Aug 31, 2020

