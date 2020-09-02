Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #35, 2020

121 Articles

Physical science of global warming & effects

Linearity of outgoing longwave radiation: From an atmospheric column to global climate models

Observations of global warming & effects

Antarctic Bottom Water Warming in the Brazil Basin: 1990s through 2020, from WOCE to Deep Argo

Rapid worldwide growth of glacial lakes since 1990

Ice-sheet losses track high-end sea-level rise projections

Trends and spatial variation in rain-on-snow events over the Arctic Ocean during the early melt season (open access)

Recent changes in heatwave characteristics over Korea

Roles of sea surface temperature warming and loss of Arctic sea ice in the enhanced summer wetting trend over northeastern Siberia during recent decades

Climate change drives increases in extreme events for lake ice in the Northern Hemisphere

Decline in Temperature Variability on Svalbard

The temperature increase in Greenland has accelerated in the past five years

Aridity trends in the Middle East and adjacent areas

Changing Spatio‐Temporal Trends of Heat Wave and Severe Heat Wave Events over India: An emerging health hazard

Different changes in dry and humid heat waves over China

Climatology and trends of reference evapotranspiration in Spain

Secular trend of global drought since 1950

Long-term precipitation in Southwestern Europe reveals no clear trend attributable to anthropogenic forcing

A fingerprint of climate change across pine forests of Sweden

Instrumentation & observational methods of climate & global warming

Revisiting global satellite observations of stratospheric cirrus clouds (open access)

A new algorithm for sea ice melt pond fraction estimation from high‐resolution optical satellite imagery

Modeling & simulation of global warming & global warming effects

Arctic Amplification: a Rapid Response to Radiative Forcing

The global‐mean precipitation response to CO2‐induced warming in CMIP6 models

Drought projections for Australia: Updated results and analysis of model simulations

Downscaling global ocean climate models improves estimates of exposure regimes in coastal environments (open access)

Projected precipitation changes over China for global warming levels at 1.5 °C and 2 °C in an ensemble of regional climate simulations: impact of bias correction methods

The surface warming attributable to stratospheric water vapor in CO2‐caused global warming

The Influence of Warming Patterns on Passive Ocean Heat Uptake

Assessing Shifts in Regional Hydroclimatic Conditions of U.S. River Basins in Response to Climate Change over the 21st Century (open access)

Warming Patterns Affect El Niño Diversity in CMIP5 and CMIP6 Models

The Effect of Explicit Convection on Couplings between Rainfall, Humidity, and Ascent over Africa under Climate Change (open access)

On the Oceanic Origin for the Enhanced Seasonal Cycle of SST in the Midlatitudes under Global Warming

Dramatic Weakening of the Tropical Easterly Jet Projected by CMIP6 Models

Bias-Corrected CMIP5-Derived Single-Forcing Future Wind-Wave Climate Projections toward the End of the Twenty-First Century

Future changes in heatwave severity, duration and frequency due to climate change for the most populous cities

Rising extreme sea levels in the German Bight under enhanced CO2 levels: a regionalized large ensemble approach for the North Sea (open access)

Assessment of rainfall variability and future change in Brazil across multiple timescales

Changes of extreme climate events and related risk exposures in Huang‐Huai‐Hai river basin under 1.5°C–2°C global warming targets based on high resolution combined dynamical and statistical downscaling dataset

Prediction of coastal flooding risk under climate change impacts in South Korea using machine learning algorithms

Climate change alters flood magnitudes and mechanisms in climatically-diverse headwaters across the northwestern United States

Simulation of long-term direct aerosol radiative forcing over the arctic within the framework of the iAREA project

Climate model advancement

Dynamics for El Niño-La Niña asymmetry constrain equatorial-Pacific warming pattern (open access)

Evaluation of coastal Antarctic precipitation in MAR3.9 regional and LMDz6 global atmospheric model with ground-based radar observations (open access)

Reassessment of shortwave surface cloud radiative forcing in the Arctic: consideration of surface-albedo–cloud interactions (open access)

Carbon–concentration and carbon–climate feedbacks in CMIP6 models and their comparison to CMIP5 models (open access)

Brief communication: Evaluating Antarctic precipitation in ERA5 and CMIP6 against CloudSat observations (open access)

Process‐based analysis of the added value of dynamical downscaling over Central Africa

How can we improve the driving of the Quasi‐Biennial Oscillation in climate models?

Sources of the inter‐model spread in projected global monsoon hydrological sensitivity

The Future of Sea Ice Modeling: Where Do We Go from Here? (open access)

The Diurnal Temperature Range in CMIP6 Models: Climatology, Variability, and Evolution

The Moisture Budget of Tropical Cyclones in HighResMIP Models: Large-Scale Environmental Balance and Sensitivity to Horizontal Resolution (open access)

Performance of CMIP5 atmospheric general circulation model simulations over the Asian summer monsoon region

Evaluation of CMIP6 for historical temperature and precipitation over the Tibetan Plateau and its comparison with CMIP5

Cryosphere & climate change

Seasonal changes in sea ice kinematics and deformation in the Pacific Sector of the Arctic Ocean in 2018/19 (open access)

Linking tundra vegetation, snow, soil temperature, and permafrost (open access)

Modeling intensive ocean–cryosphere interactions in Lützow-Holm Bay, East Antarctica (open access)

Drivers for Atlantic-origin waters abutting Greenland (open access)

Understanding Drivers of Glacier Length Variability Over the Last Millennium (open access)

The impact of the Amundsen Sea freshwater balance on ocean melting of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet

Physical properties of summer sea ice in the Pacific sector of the Arctic during 2008‐2018

Biology & global warming

Latitudinal gradient in the respiration quotient and the implications for ocean oxygen availability (open access)

Biotic rescaling reveals importance of species interactions for variation in biodiversity responses to climate change (open access)

Projected effects of climate change on the distribution and abundance of breeding waterfowl in Eastern Canada

Owls’ hoards rot

Ocean Acidification has Impacted Coral Growth on the Great Barrier Reef

Climate change reduces the natural range of African wild loquat ( Uapaca kirkiana Müll. Arg., Phyllanthaceae) in south-central Africa

Climate change and ageing in ectotherms

Research challenges and opportunities for using big data in global change biology

Long‐term warming destabilizes aquatic ecosystems through weakening biodiversity‐mediated causal networks

Shifts in aquatic insect composition in a tropical forest stream after three decades of climatic warming

Satellite-observed decrease in the sensitivity of spring phenology to climate change under high nitrogen deposition

Temperature elevation and acidification damage microstructure of abalone via expression change of crystal induction genes

Previous exposure mediates the response of eelgrass to future warming via clonal transgenerational plasticity

Rapid adaptive evolution to drought in a subset of plant traits in a large‐scale climate change experiment

Warming can alter host behavior in a similar manner to infection with behavior-manipulating parasites

GHG sources & sinks, flux

The soil microbial carbon pump: from conceptual insights to empirical assessments

Quantifying net loss of global mangrove carbon stocks from 20 years of land cover change (open access)

Comparison of greenhouse gas fluxes and microbial communities from tropical forest and adjacent oil palm plantations on mineral soil (open access)

Enhancement of the North Atlantic CO2 sink by Arctic Waters (open access)

Aircraft-based inversions quantify the importance of wetlands and livestock for Upper Midwest methane emissions (open access)

On the relationship between tropospheric CO and CO2 during KORUS-AQ and its role in constraining anthropogenic CO2 (open access)

Solute Production and Transport Processes in Chinese Monsoonal Rivers: Implications for Global Climate Change

Lateral particle supply as a key vector in the oceanic carbon cycle

Gelatinous zooplankton‐mediated carbon flows in the global oceans: A data‐driven modeling study

Structure and parameter uncertainty in centennial projections of forest community structure and carbon cycling

Carbon storage estimation of Lessonia trabeculata kelp beds in Southern Peru: an analysis from the San Juan de Marcona region (open access)

Effects of plant functional group removal on CO2 fluxes and belowground C stocks across contrasting ecosystems

CO2 removal science & engineering

Robust paths to net greenhouse gas mitigation and negative emissions via advanced biofuels (open access)

Negative emissions and the long history of carbon removal

Geoengineering climate

Comparing different generations of idealized solar geoengineering simulations in the Geoengineering Model Intercomparison Project (GeoMIP) (open access)

What goes up must come down: impacts of deposition in a sulfate geoengineering scenario

Climate change communications & cognition

Addressing the climate change adaptation puzzle: a psychological science perspective (open access)

Agronomy & climate change

Modeling heat stress under organic dairy farming conditions in warm temperate climates within the Mediterranean basin

Food security under high bioenergy demand toward long-term climate goals (open access)

The value of climate-resilient seeds for smallholder adaptation in sub-Saharan Africa (open access)

Prioritization of adaptation measures for improved agricultural water management in Northwest Bangladesh

Impacts of global warming on southern California’s winegrape climate suitability

Agricultural zoning as tool for expansion of cassava in climate change scenarios

Soil indigenous nutrients increase the resilience of maize yield to climatic warming in China

Economics & finance of climate change & mitigation

Rethinking the interplay between affluence and vulnerability to aid climate change adaptive capacity (open access)

Understanding different perspectives on economic growth and climate policy

Emissions trading in the development model of Colombia (open access)

Climate change mitigation & adaptation public policy research

National laws for enhancing flood resilience in the context of climate change: potential and shortcomings (open access)

Climate change adaptation

Progress in climate change adaptation in the Arctic

Improving China’s Resilience to Climate-Related Risks: The China Framework for Climate Services (open access)

Humans dealing with our global warming

Evaluating the Portuguese diet in the pursuit of a lower carbon and healthier consumption pattern

Public views on carbon taxation and its fairness: a computational-linguistics analysis

Contributions of global warming and urbanization to the intensification of human‐perceived heatwaves over China

Powers of 10: seeking ‘sweet spots’ for rapid climate and sustainability actions between individual and global scales

Early retirement of power plants in climate mitigation scenarios

A modified and improved method to measure economy-wide carbon rebound effects based on the PDA-MMI approach

Other

Lessons from a high-CO2 world: an ocean view from ∼ 3 million years ago (open access)

Land use and climate change impacts on global soil erosion by water (open access)

The role of advanced end-use technologies in long-term climate change mitigation: the interlinkage between primary bioenergy and energy end-use (open access)

Enhancing production and flow of freshwater ecosystem services in a managed Himalayan river system under uncertain future climate (open access)

Tidally driven interannual variation in extreme sea level frequencies in the Gulf of Maine

Multivariate hazard assessment for nonstationary seasonal flood extremes considering climate change

The role of internal climate variability in projecting Antarctica’s contribution to future sea-level rise (open access)

Three decades of research on climate change and peace: a bibliometrics analysis

Informed opinion & nudges

Unfinished business after five decades of ozone-layer science and policy (open access)

What does the GB power outage on 9 August 2019 tell us about the current state of decarbonised power systems?

