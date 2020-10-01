Event information: 24 Hours of Reality - Countdown to the Future

Posted on 1 October 2020 by BaerbelW

This is the official announcement from Climate Reality about their 24 Hours of Reality event happening on October 10/11.

We're at an inflection point. COVID-19, the climate crisis, and a global reckoning on racial justice have forced us to rethink normal and created a new world of possibilities. Now it’s time to ask ourselves one simple question:

What is the future we want?

On October 10–11, former Vice President Al Gore and The Climate Reality Project will do just that with 24 Hours of Reality: Countdown to the Future, a global conversation on the future we want and how we get there, held in partnership with TED Countdown.

For 24 straight hours, Vice President Gore and Climate Reality Leader activists across the planet will lead digital presentations and discussions exploring the historic conjunction of climate change, COVID-19, and structural racism that not only threatens our lives and deepest values, but opens the door to truly transformative change.

Free and open to audiences everywhere, Countdown to the Future invites people of all ages and walks of life to join a planet-wide dialogue on the existential threats and historic opportunities that define our moment, looking ahead to a just and sustainable future and learning what we can all do to make it a reality.

WHAT'S HAPPENING ON OCTOBER 10–11?

Beginning at 4 PM ET on October 10, Climate Reality Leaders across the Earth will host 24 hours of virtual presentations and discussions exploring how the climate crisis, a global pandemic, and racial injustice together shape our moment and presenting a path forward to the just and sustainable future we want.

Before the event, people everywhere can request a presentation for their office, school, place of worship, or community, making this a truly global conversation. All presentations and discussions are free and take place online.

The 24 hours of Countdown to the Futureculminates in a special presentation from Vice President Gore and activists on the frontlines of the climate and justice crises worldwide. This special finale presentation begins at 3 PM ET on October 11 and will be streamed live on www.24hoursofreality.org and The Climate Reality Project’s Facebook page.

BE PART OF 24HOURS OF REALITY: COUNTDOWN TO THE FUTURE

This dynamic global conversation is open to all. To learn more, request a presentation, or find one happening in your time zone, visit www.24hoursofreality.org.

As part of her new role as a Climate Reality Leader, Skeptical Science team member Bärbel Winkler contributes one of the thousands of presentations offered during the 24 Hours of Reality event: "Taking on fake news about climate change" includes information about the impacts of and solutions to climate change. Bärbel will also explain why the facts often have a hard time when faced with misinformation about human caused climate change and what can be done about that.

The presentation will start on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 3pm CEST (9am EDT) and if you are interested, you can register for it via the Zoom-link provided on the event page. The presentation will be in English.