Climate Science Glossary

2020 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #39

Posted on 26 September 2020 by John Hartz

A chronological listing of news articles linked to on the Skeptical Science Facebook Page during the past week: Sun, Sep 20, 2020 through Sat, Sep 26, 2020

Editor's Choice

Climate Disruption Is Now Locked In. The Next Moves Will Be Crucial

A crack on the Amery Ice Shelf in Antarctica last year. If warming destabilizes the continent’s ice irreversibly, ocean levels could continue to rise for centuries. Credit: Richard Coleman/Australian Antarctic Division, via Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

America is now under siege by climate change in ways that scientists have warned about for years. But there is a second part to their admonition: Decades of growing crisis are already locked into the global ecosystem and cannot be reversed.

This means the kinds of cascading disasters occurring today — drought in the West fueling historic wildfires that send smoke all the way to the East Coast, or parades of tropical storms lining up across the Atlantic to march destructively toward North America — are no longer features of some dystopian future. They are the here and now, worsening for the next generation and perhaps longer, depending on humanity’s willingness to take action.

“I’ve been labeled an alarmist,” said Peter Kalmus, a climate scientist in Los Angeles, where he and millions of others have inhaled dangerously high levels of smoke for weeks. “And I think it’s a lot harder for people to say that I’m being alarmist now.”

Click here to access the entire article originally published on the New York Times website.

Climate Disruption Is Now Locked In. The Next Moves Will Be Crucial by John Branch & Brad Pulmer, Climate, New York Times, Sep 22, 2020

