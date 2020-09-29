Climate Science Glossary

2020 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #41

Posted on 10 October 2020 by John Hartz

A chronological listing of news articles linked to on the Skeptical Science Facebook Page during the past week: Sun, Oct 4, 2020 through Sat, Oct 10, 2020

Editor's Choice

What Have We Learned in Thirty Years of Covering Climate Change?

A climate scientist who has studied the Exxon Valdez oil spill earned the Democratic nomination for the Senate in Wyoming, a state that has a lot of coal. Photograph from National Park Service / NYT / Redux

About a year ago, the editor of The New Yorker, David Remnick, called to ask if I thought it might make sense to publish an anthology of the reporting on climate change that has appeared in the magazine’s pages. Since he works at a breakneck pace, that volume appears in print this week, under the title “The Fragile Earth.” It’s a wonderful book, demonstrating not only the depth of The New Yorker’s commitment to this planet but also the ever-growing sophistication with which writers have taken on this most important of topics. The dark splendor of Elizabeth Kolbert’s pieces alone is worth the thirty dollars.

Click here to access the entire article originally posted on The New York Magazine website.

What Have We Learned in Thirty Years of Covering Climate Change? by Bill McKibben, Annals of Climate Change, The New Yorker Magazine, Oct 7, 2020

