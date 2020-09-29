Climate Science Glossary

2020 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #41
Posted on 10 October 2020 by John Hartz
Editor's Choice
What Have We Learned in Thirty Years of Covering Climate Change?
A climate scientist who has studied the Exxon Valdez oil spill earned the Democratic nomination for the Senate in Wyoming, a state that has a lot of coal. Photograph from National Park Service / NYT / Redux
About a year ago, the editor of The New Yorker, David Remnick, called to ask if I thought it might make sense to publish an anthology of the reporting on climate change that has appeared in the magazine’s pages. Since he works at a breakneck pace, that volume appears in print this week, under the title “The Fragile Earth.” It’s a wonderful book, demonstrating not only the depth of The New Yorker’s commitment to this planet but also the ever-growing sophistication with which writers have taken on this most important of topics. The dark splendor of Elizabeth Kolbert’s pieces alone is worth the thirty dollars.
Click here to access the entire article originally posted on The New York Magazine website.
What Have We Learned in Thirty Years of Covering Climate Change? by Bill McKibben, Annals of Climate Change, The New Yorker Magazine, Oct 7, 2020
Articles Linked to on Facebook
Sun, Oct 4, 2020
- Global heating warming up 'nights faster than days' by Damian Carrington, Environment, The Guardian, Sep 30, 2020
- Americans are becoming climate migrants before our eyes, Opinion by Alex Domash, Comment is Free, The Guardian, Oct 4, 2020
- Climate change views could be a decider in the Mace-Cunningham SC congressional race by Schuyler Kropf, Politics, The Post & Courier, Oct 3, 2020
- Extreme events 'presage worse to come' in a warming climate by Richard Richels, Henry Jacoby & Gary Yohe, Climate Explained, Yale Climate Connections, Oct 2, 2020
- Tropical Storm Delta likely to form by Tuesday by Jeff Masters, Eye on the Storm, Yale Climate Connections, Oct 4, 2020
Mon, Oct 5, 2020
- The End of Climate Change Denial Is the Start of Something Much Worse by Brian Kahn, Earther/Gizmodo, Sep 30, 2020
- 'This is the Everest of zero carbon' – inside York's green home revolution by Oliver Wainwright, Architecture, The Guardian, Oct 4, 2020
- 5 years ago, a ‘biblical’ flood ushered in SC’s wetter future by Chloe Johnson, The Post & Courier, Oct 4, 2020
- The political theater of climate change: a 62-year history of inaction by Lee Van Der Voo, News & Politics, Salon, Oct 4, 2020
Tue, Oct 6, 2020
- California’s largest wildfire on record is now a million-acre “gigafire” by Umair Irfan, Energy & Environment, Vox, Oct 5, 2020
- Amazon near tipping point of switching from rainforest to savannah – study by Fiona Harvey, Environment, The Guardian, Oct 5, 2020
- Hurricane Delta is intensifying rapidly and could reach Category 4 in the next 24 hours by Madeline Holcombe, CNN, Oct 6, 2020
- What Joe Biden was trying to say about the Green New Deal by David Roberts, Energy & Environment, Vox, Oct 5, 2020
Wed, Oct 7, 2020
- Leaked Docs From Inside 'Omnicidal' ExxonMobil Reveal Plan to Increase Climate-Killing Emissions by Jessica Corbett, Common Dreams, Oct 5, 2020
- Three Scenarios for the Future of Climate Change by Elizabeth Kolbert, Annals of a Warming Planet, New Yorker Magazine, Oct 5, 2020
- Hurricane Delta slams into Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula before heading toward the US Gulf Coast by Michael Guy, Robert Shackelford & Hollie Silverman, CNN, Oct 7, 2020
- What Happens When Climate Change Denialism and Wildfires Collide by Ashley Braun, Technology, Slate, Oct 6, 2020
- Covid, Climate and Denial by Lisa Friedman, Climate & Environment, New York Times, Oct 7, 2020
Thu, Oct 8, 2020
- Governor Roy Cooper Led North Carolina to Act on Climate Change. Will That Help Him Win a 2nd Term? by James Bruggers, InsideClimate News, Oct 5, 2020
- Now on Netflix: David Attenborough’s disappearing wilderness by Shannon Osaka, Climate, Grist, Oct 6, 2020
- Hurricane Delta forecast to hit US Gulf Coast as a Category 2 storm with storm surge that could kill by Scottie Andrew & Christina Maxouris, CNN, Oct 8, 2020
- What Have We Learned in Thirty Years of Covering Climate Change? by Bill McKibben, Annals of Climate Change, The New Yorker Magazine, Oct 7, 2020
Fri, Oct 9, 2020
- The best case for and against a fracking ban by Umair Irfan, Energy & Environment, Vox, Oct 7, 2020
- Climate denial ads on Facebook seen by millions, report finds by Damian Carrington, Environment, The Guardian, Oct 8, 2020
- Category 3 Delta starts lashing Louisiana and Texas as storm-weary residents brace for fierce wind and surge by Christina Maxouris, CNN, Oct 9, 2020
- Multiple extreme climate events can combine to produce catastrophic damages by Gary Yohe, Henry Jacoby & Richard Richels, Climate Explained, Yale Climate Connections, Oct 9, 2020
Sat, Oct 10, 2020
- The Pence-Harris Showdown Came up Well Short of an Actual 'Debate' on Climate Change by Marianne Lavelle & Ilana Cohen, InsideClimate News, Oct 8, 2020
- The Psychology of Climate Change, Future Earth, Oct 7, 2020
- Tropical Depression Delta brings heavy rain and flood threats to Tennessee Valley after slamming US Gulf Coast by Michael Guy & Christina Maxouris, CNN, Oct 10, 2020
- US election tracker 2020: Democrats and Republicans on energy and climate by Josh Gabbitiss, Carbon Brief, Sep 29, 2020
Comments