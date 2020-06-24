Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #25, 2020

Annual fishing report

It's been about a year since we swapped out the New Research deckhand. It seems longer— particularly the past 4 months— and not because of this particular work.

Over the course of the year somewhere in the neighborhood of 17,500 articles have been caught in our net, with about 1:5 making it into these summaries. In all about 3,500 made the grade as "climate research consumable."

For the upcoming year, better sorting of species is a continuing objective. As well, in the background (slowly) we're making progress in creating a kind of warehouse (given the already strained fishing analogy, an aquarium?) of articles.

82 Articles

Physical science of global warming & effects

Variability of the Surface Energy Balance in Permafrost Underlain Boreal Forest (open access)

Mechanisms underlying recent Arctic Atlantification

Observations & observational methods of global warming & effects

ECTACI: European Climatology and Trend Atlas of Climate Indices (1979‐2017)

From a polar to a marine environment: has the changing Arctic ledto a shift in aerosol light scattering properties? (open access)

Observed extreme precipitation trends and scaling in Central Europe

Rapid cooling and increased storminess triggered by freshwater in the North Atlantic

Changes of the Arctic marginal ice zone during the satellite era (open access)

Comparative Analysis of Cold Events Over Central and Eastern China Associated with Arctic Warming in Early 2008 and 2016 (open access)

A Third Generation of Homogenized Temperature for Trend Analysis and Monitoring Changes in Canada’s Climate (open access)

A shortening of the life‐cycle of major tropical cyclones

Strong intensification of hourly rainfall extremes by urbanization

Describing the Relationship between a Weather Event and Climate Change: A New Statistical Approach (open access)

Edge Detection Reveals Abrupt and Extreme Climate Events (open access)

Influence of growing season temperature and precipitation anomalies on crop yield in the southeastern United States

Assessment of extreme precipitation through climate change indices in Zacatecas, Mexico

Assessing current and future trends of climate extremes across Brazil based on reanalyses and earth system model projections

Distinct tropical Pacific sea surface temperature anomaly regimes enhanced under recent global warming

Modeling & simulation of global warming & global warming effects

Exploring the Drivers of Global and Local Sea‐Level Change over the 21st Century and Beyond (open access)

Distinct responses of Asian summer monsoon to black carbon aerosols and greenhouse gases (open access)

Projected Future Changes in Tropical Cyclones using the CMIP6 HighResMIP Multi‐model Ensemble

Understanding Future Change of Global Monsoons Projected by CMIP6 Models (open access)

Tibetan Plateau amplification of climate extremes under global warming of 1.5 °C, 2 °C and 3 °C

Projections of future meteorological drought events under representative concentration pathways (RCPs) of CMIP5 over Kenya, East Africa

GCM selection and temperature projection of Nigeria under different RCPs of the CMIP5 GCMS

Changes in the exposure of California’s levee-protected critical infrastructure to flooding hazard in a warming climate

Climate model advancement

Spatially resolved evaluation of Earth system models with satellite column averaged CO2 (open access)

Uncertainty in Aerosol Radiative Forcing Impacts the Simulated Global Monsoon in the 20th Century (open access)

An Overview of the Extratropical Storm Tracks in CMIP6 Historical Simulations (open access)

Benchmarking Simulated Precipitation in Earth System Models (open access)

Regional Dynamic Sea Level Simulated in the CMIP5 and CMIP6 Models: Mean Biases, Future Projections, and Their Linkages

Model uncertainties in climate change impacts on Sahel precipitation in ensembles of CMIP5 and CMIP6 simulations (open access)

Extreme hot days over three global mega‐regions: Historical fidelity and future projection (open access)

Biology & global warming

Using respiration quotients to track changing sources of soil respiration seasonally and with experimental warming (open access)

Past and future sky-island dynamics of tropical mountains: A model for two Geotrupes (Coleoptera: Geotrupidae) species in Oaxaca, Mexico

Can changes in autumn phenology facilitate earlier green-up date of northern vegetation?

Impact of Climate Change and Adaptive Genetic Potential of Norway Spruce at the South–eastern Range of Species Distribution

Impact of warming on the physiological condition of ridged-eye flounder Pleuronichthys lighti during the summer in the central Seto Inland Sea, Japan

Unchartered waters: Climate change likely to intensify infectious disease outbreaks causing mass mortality events in marine mammals

Thermal tolerance in the amphipod Sunamphitoe parmerong from a global warming hotspot, acclimatory carryover effects within generation

Elevated atmospheric humidity prolongs active growth period and increases leaf nitrogen resorption efficiency of silver birch

GHG sources & sinks, flux

Causes of slowing‐down seasonal CO2 amplitude at Mauna Loa

Investigating the sensitivity of soil respiration to recent snow cover changes in Alaska using a satellite-based permafrost carbon model (open access)

The increasing atmospheric burden of the greenhouse gas sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) (open access)

Temperature proxies as a solution to biased sampling of lake methane emissions

The contribution of methane photoproduction to the oceanic methane paradox

Spectral evidence for substrate availability rather than environmental control of methane emissions from a coastal forested wetland

Growth stage-dependent responses of carbon fixation process of alpine grasslands to climate change over the Tibetan Plateau, China

Towards improving the assessment of rainforest carbon: complementary evidence from repeated diameter measurements and dated wood

Air temperature is the main driving factor of radiation use efficiency and carbon storage of mature Norway spruce stands under global climate change

Carbon and water fluxes and their coupling in an alpine meadow ecosystem on the northeastern Tibetan Plateau

Ensemble projections elucidate effects of uncertainty in terrestrial nitrogen limitation on future carbon uptake

Plant carbon allocation drives turnover of old soil organic matter in permafrost tundra soils

Drainage increases CO2 and N2O emissions from tropical peat soils

Allometric constraints and competition enable the simulation of size structure and carbon fluxes in a dynamic vegetation model of tropical forests (LM3PPA‐TV)

A regime shift from erosion to carbon accumulation in a temperate northern peatland

CO2 mitigation science & engineering

Evaluating the terrestrial carbon dioxide removal (tCDR) potential of improved forest management (IFM) and accelerated forest conversion (AFC) in Norway

Biochar from cookstoves reduces greenhouse gas emissions from smallholder farms in Africa (open access)

Comparison of reactions with different calcium sources for CaCO3 production using carbonic anhydrase

Black carbon

Measurement report: Quantifying source contribution and radiative forcing of fossil fuel and biomass burning black carbon aerosol in the southeastern margin of Tibetan Plateau (open access)

Climate change communications & cognition

Online misinformation about climate change

Negations in uncertainty lexicon affect attention, decision-making and trust (open access)

Countering Identity-protective Responses to Climate Change Data (open access)

Persistence of Scepticism in Media Reporting on Climate Change: The Case of British Newspapers (open access)

What Adaptation Stories are UK Newspapers Telling? A Narrative Analysis (open access)

How a growth mindset can change the climate: The power of implicit beliefs in influencing people's view and action

Agronomy & climate change

Adaptation to climate change through agricultural paradigm shift

Greenhouse gas emissions, grain yield and water productivity: a paddy rice field case study based in Myanmar

The effect of crop residues, cover crops, manures and nitrogen fertilization on soil organic carbon changes in agroecosystems: a synthesis of reviews (open access)

Humans dealing with our global warming

Climate risk assessment and cascading impacts: risks and opportunities for an electrical utility in the U.S. Southwest

Governance of climate adaptation, which mode? An exploration of stakeholder viewpoints on how to organize adaptation (open access)

Governing climate risks in the face of normative uncertainties

Transformative narratives for climate action (open access)

Management of small irrigation tank cascade systems (STCS) in Sri Lanka: past, present and future (open access)

Attitudes of urban residents towards environmental migration in Kenya and Vietnam

The impact of regulatory and financial discrimination on China’s low-carbon development

Carbon Pricing Efficacy: Cross-Country Evidence

Evaluating the Polish White Certificate scheme

Challenges and opportunities for climate policy integration in oil-producing countries: the case of the UAE and Oman (open access)

Impacts of climate change policies worldwide on the Russian economy (open access)

Road fuel demand and regional effects of carbon taxes in Sweden

Assessing synergy of incentives and nudges in the energy policy mix

Innovation for the German energy transition - Insights from an expert survey

Financing mode of energy performance contracting projects with carbon emissions reduction potential and carbon emissions ratings

Other

A revised pan-Arctic permafrost soil Hg pool based on Western Siberian peat Hg and carbon observations (open access)

Consumption of CH3Cl, CH3Br, and CH3I and emission of CHCl3, CHBr3, and CH2Br2 from the forefield of a retreating Arctic glacier (open access)

Industry‐Dominated Science Advisory Boards Are Perceived To Be Legitimate…But Only When They Recommend More Stringent Risk Management Policies

A Geothermal heat flux map of Antarctica empirically constrained by seismic structure

Meltwater‐enhanced nutrient export from Greenland's glacial fjords: a sensitivity analysis

Climate sensitivity to decadal land cover and land use change across the conterminous United States

Informed opinion & nudges

Invited Perspective: What Lies Beneath a Changing Arctic? (open access)

