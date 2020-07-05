Climate Science Glossary

Latest Posts

Archives

2020 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming Digest #27

Posted on 5 July 2020 by John Hartz

Story of the Week... Toon of the Week... Coming Soon on SkS... Poster of the Week... SkS Week in Review...

Story of the Week...

Stop making sense: why it's time to get emotional about climate change

The science has been settled to the highest degree, so now the key to progress is understanding our psychological reactions.

Rebecca Huntley

Rebecca Huntley, an Australian social researcher and expert on social trends, at home in Sydney. Her new book is How to Talk About Climate Change in a Way That Makes a Difference. Photograph: Carly Earl/The Guardian

It took me much longer than it should have to realise that educating people about climate change science was not enough. Due perhaps to my personality type (highly rational, don’t talk to me about horoscopes, please) and my background (the well-educated daughter of a high school teacher and an academic), I have grown up accepting the idea that facts persuade and emotions detract from a good argument.

Then again, I’m a social scientist. I study people. I deal mostly in feelings, not facts. A joke I like to tell about myself during speeches is that I’m an expert in the opinions of people who don’t know what they’re talking about. Over the 15 years I’ve been a social researcher, I’ve watched with concern the increasing effects of climate change, and also watched as significant chunks of the electorate voted for political parties with terrible climate change policies.

There is clearly a disconnect between what people say they are worried about and want action on and who, when given the chance, they pick to lead their country.

The science behind climate change has been proven correct to the highest degree of certainty the scientific method allows. But climate change is more than just the science. It’s a social phenomenon. And the social dimensions of climate change can make the science look simple – the laws of physics are orderly and neat but people are messy.

Click here to access the entire article as originally posted on The Guardian website.  

Stop making sense: why it's time to get emotional about climate change by Rebecca Huntley, Environment, Guardian, July 4, 2020

This article is an edited extract from How to Talk About Climate Change in a Way That Makes a Difference, by Rebecca Huntley (Murdoch Books, $32.99)

Toon of the Week...

2020 Toon 27

Hat tip to the Stop Climate Science Denial Facebook page.

Coming Soon on SkS...

  • IEA: Coronavirus ‘accelerating closure’ of ageing fossil-fuelled power plants (Josh Gabbatiss)
  • Saharan dust cloud was most intense in decades, and more, though milder, are coming (Jeff Masters)
  • SkS New Research for Week #27 (Doug Bostrom)
  • How the rise and fall of CO2 levels influenced the ice ages (Zeke Hausfather)
  • Will Fusion Power solve Climate Change? (Climate Adam)
  • 2020 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #28 (John Hartz)
  • 2020 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming Digest #28 (John Hartz)

Poster of the Week...

2020 Poster 27 

SkS Week in Review... 

 

0 0

Comments

Comments 1 to 1:

  1. The hyperlink under Click Here, for "Click here to access the entire article as originally posted on The Guardian website", is not right. 

    0 0

