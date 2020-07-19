Climate Science Glossary

2020 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming Digest #29

Posted on 19 July 2020 by John Hartz

Story of the Week... Toon of the Week... Coming Soon on SkS... Poster of the Week... SkS Week in Review...

Story of the Week...

Climate change: Summers could become 'too hot for humans'

Some Singapore health care staff have been working in stifling heat

Millions of people around the world could be exposed to dangerous levels of heat stress - a dangerous condition which can cause organs to shut down.

Many live in developing countries, and do jobs that expose them to potentially life threatening conditions.

These include being out in the open on farms and building sites or indoors in factories and hospitals.

Global warming will increase the chances of summer conditions that may be "too hot for humans" to work in.

When we caught up with Dr Jimmy Lee, his goggles were steamed up and there was sweat trickling off his neck.

An emergency medic, he's labouring in the stifling heat of tropical Singapore to care for patients with Covid-19.

There's no air conditioning - a deliberate choice, to prevent the virus being blown around - and he notices that he and his colleagues become "more irritable, more short with each other".

Click here to access the entire article as originally posted on BBC news.

Climate change: Summers could become 'too hot for humans' by David Shukman, Science & Environment, BBC News, July 16, 2020

Toon of the Week...

Hat tip to the Stop Climate Science Denial Facebook page.

Coming Soon on SkS...

Book review: Bad science and bad arguments abound in 'Apocalypse Never' by Michael Shellenberger (Peter Gleick)

(Peter Gleick) How the rise and fall of CO2 levels influenced the ice ages (Zeke Hausfather)

(Zeke Hausfather) SkS New Research for Week #29 (Doug Bostrom)

(Doug Bostrom) Wildfires off to slow start in much of the West, but trouble expected starting in mid-July (Jeff Masters)

(Jeff Masters) Will Fusion Power solve Climate Change? (Climate Adam)

(Climate Adam) 2020 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #30 (John Hartz)

(John Hartz) 2020 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming Digest #30 (John Hartz)

Poster of the Week...

SkS Week in Review...