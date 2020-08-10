Climate Science Glossary

Cranky Uncle cartoons available as PPT slides Posted on 10 August 2020 by John Cook Since finishing the Cranky Uncle vs. Climate Change book, I’ve frequently dipped into that 176-page clip-art library, reshaping the cartoons to fit the 1920 x 1080 pixel format for Powerpoint presentations. I’ve also adapted many of the cartoons for the Cranky Uncle video series. Over the last few weeks, a few people have asked if they could use some of my Cranky Uncle cartoons in their climate talks. In response, I’ve now collected a bunch of 1920 x 1080 Cranky Uncle cartoons and uploaded them all in a freely available Powerpoint presentation. Any educators, scientists, activists, or climate communicators giving a talk about climate change are welcome to use any of the cartoons in your talks. They are free to use (but letting us know the context of how you used them in the comment thread below would be much appreciated). DOWNLOAD CRANKY UNCLE POWERPOINT Almost all the cartoons come from the Cranky Uncle book with a few exceptions. One is a cartoon I drew of Scott Pruitt. This was actually in the first draft of the book, which I wrote back when Pruitt was head of the EPA. Pruitt actually featured quite a lot in that first draft – which I think was a way for me to cope with the frustration of the endless series of scandals following him. My editor wisely advised me to trim Pruitt from the book, suggesting it would date very quickly. Sure enough, Pruitt was fired before I even finished the first draft! Another cartoon I drew after the book was finished was a cartoon I drew for a Guardian article by Dana Nuccitelli. As is usual for Dana, his article was excellent and went viral so that the article got featured on the Guardian homepage – which meant my cartoon appeared on the Guardian homepage for a short while. That was fun! This last cartoon was in the Cranky Uncle book, illustrating the strengthening consensus in IPCC attribution statements. In 2018, I sent this cartoon to Ben Santer asking for his okay to use his caricature in this fashion. He gave me his okay. Then in early 2020 (those pre-pandemic days when people congregated safely in groups), I attended a talk by Ben in Washington D.C. and was delighted to see he had been using that cartoon in his presentations. However, it bothered me that he was using a cartoon that wasn’t fully utilizing the 1920 x 1080 area (those kinds of tiny details really bother me). So after the talk, I went home, restructured the cartoon, and emailed it to Ben. 0 0 Printable Version | Link to this page