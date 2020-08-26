Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #34, 2020

105 Articles

Observations of global warming & effects

Observed Temperature Changes in the Troposphere and Stratosphere from 1979 to 2018 (open access)

Step increase in eastern U.S. precipitation linked to Indian Ocean warming

Severe Cold Winter in North America Linked to Bering Sea Ice Loss (open access)

Continued Increases in the Intensity of Strong Tropical Cyclones (open access)

Time‐varying trends in frost indicators in the U.S. Southern Great Plains

Climate change is increasing the likelihood of extreme autumn wildfire conditions across California

Recent trends in atmospheric evaporative demand in Southwest Iran: implications for change in drought severity

Cyclone Fani: the tug-of-war between regional warming and anthropogenic aerosol effects

Instrumentation & observational methods of climate & global warming

Inconsistent Atmosphere‐Ocean Dynamics and Multidecadal Zonal SST Gradient Trends across the Equatorial Pacific Ocean in Reanalysis Products

Surface Melting Drives Fluctuations in Airborne Radar Penetration in West Central Greenland

A new approach to explore climate change impact on rainfall intensity–duration–frequency curves

Modeling & simulation of global warming & global warming effects

Control of transient climate response and associated sea level rise by deep-ocean mixing

Predictability of extreme sea level variations along the U.S. coastline

Surging of Global Surface Temperature due to Decadal Legacy of Ocean Heat Uptake (open access)

Future changes in meteorological drought characteristics over Bangladesh projected by the CMIP5 multi-model ensemble

Clouds damp the radiative impacts of polar sea ice loss (open access)

The Shifting Scales of Western US Landfalling Atmospheric Rivers Under Climate Change

Tropical Cyclone Activities in Warm Climate with Quadrupled CO2 Concentration Simulated by a New General Circulation Model

The Impact of Anthropogenic Forcing and Natural Processes on Past, Present, and Future Rainfall over Victoria, Australia (open access)

Projected changes in hot, dry and wet extreme events’ clusters in CMIP6 multi-model ensemble

High‐resolution dynamically downscaled rainfall and temperature projections for ecological life zones within Puerto Rico and for the US Virgin Islands

Projected changes in precipitation and temperature regimes and extremes over the Caribbean and Central America using a multiparameter ensemble of RegCM4.

Climate model advancement

Cascading towards a km‐scale GCM; Impacts of a scale‐aware convection parameterization in the Goddard Earth Observing System GCM

Constraining Projections using Decadal Predictions

The Arctic Surface Climate in CMIP6: Status and Developments since CMIP5 (open access)

Biases in CMIP5 Sea Surface Temperature and the Annual Cycle of East African Rainfall

Differential Credibility Assessment for Statistical Downscaling

Seasonal representation of extreme precipitation indices over the United States in CMIP6 present-day simulations

Factorial Sensitivity Analysis of Physical Schemes and Their Interactions in Regional Climate Model (RegCM)

The next generation of climate model should account for the evolution of mineral-organic interactions with permafrost thaw

Cryosphere & climate change

Record Greenland mass loss

Atmospheric extremes triggered the biggest calving event in more than 50 years at the Amery Ice shelf in September 2019 (open access)

Retreating Glacier and Advancing Forest Over the Past 200 Years in the Central Himalayas

Glacier and ocean variability in Ata Sund, west Greenland, since 1400 CE (open access)

Massive Ice Control on Permafrost Coast Erosion and Sensitivity

Weakening of Cold Halocline Layer Exposes Sea Ice to Oceanic Heat in the Eastern Arctic Ocean (open access)

Biology & global warming

Biological responses to extreme weather events are detectable but difficult to formally attribute to anthropogenic climate change (open access)

Differential sensitivity of a symbiont‐bearing foraminifer to seawater carbonate chemistry in a decoupled DIC‐pH experiment

Future projections of biodiversity and ecosystem services in Europe with two integrated assessment models (open access)

Potential adaptability of marine turtles to climate change may be hindered by coastal development in the USA

Distribution of rose hip ( Rosa canina L.) under current and future climate conditions

Mountain stoneflies may tolerate warming streams: Evidence from organismal physiology and gene expression

Nonlinearity in interspecific interactions in response to climate change: Cod and haddock as an example

A century of fish growth in relation to climate change, population dynamics and exploitation

Climate warming increases spring phenological differences among temperate trees

Landscape resistance mediates native fish species distribution shifts and vulnerability to climate change in riverscapes

Inorganic carbon uptake strategies in coralline algae: Plasticity across evolutionary lineages under ocean acidification and warming

Physiological responses of Skeletonema costatum to the interactionsof seawater acidification and combination of photoperiod and temperature (open access)

Impact of dust enrichment on Mediterranean plankton communities under present and future conditions of pH and temperature: an experimental overview (open access)

Responses of global waterbird populations to climate change vary with latitude

The potential impact of future climate on the distribution of European yew ( Taxus baccata L.) in the Hyrcanian Forest region (Iran)

GHG sources & sinks, flux

Effects of land use and water quality on greenhouse gas emissions from an urban river system (open access)

Seasonality and budgets of soil greenhouse gas emissions from a tropical dry forest successional gradient in Costa Rica

Reservoir construction has reduced organic carbon deposition in the East China Sea by half since 2006

Climate sensitivity of peatland methane emissions mediated by seasonal hydrologic dynamics

The relevance of pyrogenic carbon for carbon budgets from fires: insights from the FIREX experiment

Atmospheric methane source and sink sensitivity analysis using Gaussian process emulation (open access)

Changing climate reallocates the carbon debt of frequent‐fire forests

Carbon benefits from Forest Transitions promoting biomass expansions and thickening

Decade of experimental permafrost thaw reduces turnover of young carbon and increases losses of old carbon, without affecting the net carbon balance

Carbon and air pollutant emissions from China's cement industry 1990–2015: trends, evolution of technologies and drivers (open access)

Multi-year data-model evaluation reveals the importance of nutrient availability over climate in arctic ecosystem C dynamics

CO2 removal science & engineering

EMF-33 insights on bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS)

Can biomass supply meet the demands of bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS)?

The climate change mitigation potential of bioenergy with carbon capture and storage

Food–energy–water implications of negative emissions technologies in a +1.5 °C future

Preconditions for bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) in sub-Saharan Africa: the case of Tanzania (open access)

Geoengineering climate

Reduced poleward transport due to stratospheric heating under stratospheric aerosols geoengineering

Climate change communications & cognition

Climate journalism in a changing media ecosystem: Assessing the production of climate change‐related news around the world

Preparing to adapt: are public expectations in line with climate projections? (open access)

Understanding Interdependent Climate Change Risks Using a Serious Game (open access)

Multiple criteria analysis of citizens’ information and trust in climate change actions

Impact of knowledge, concern and awareness about global warming and global climatic change on environmental behavior

Agronomy & climate change

Understanding gender differences in availability, accessibility and use of climate information among smallholder farmers in Malawi (open access)

Climate Change, Agency Decision-Making, and the Resilience of Land-Based Livelihoods (open access)

The role of phenology in the climate change impacts and adaptation strategies for tree crops: a case study on almond orchards in Southern Europe

Modelling rice yield with temperature optima of rice productivity derived from satellite NIR v in tropical monsoon area

Modelling climate change impacts on maize yields under low nitrogen input conditions in sub‐Saharan Africa

Effects of climate change on coastal ecosystem food webs: Implications for aquaculture

Economics & finance of climate change & mitigation

Carbon pricing and competitiveness: are they at odds? (open access)

Quantifying the potential for climate change mitigation of consumption options

Demand contributors and driving factors of Singapore’s aggregate carbon intensities

Multi-round auctions in an emissions trading system considering firm bidding strategies and government regulations

Optimal emissions tax rates under habit formation and social comparisons

Comparing transformation pathways across major economies

Climate change mitigation & adaptation public policy research

A pathway design framework for sectoral deep decarbonization: the case of passenger transportation (open access)

Policies to decarbonize the Swiss residential building stock: An agent-based building stock modeling assessment

Performance determinants show European cities are delivering on climate mitigation

Crafting strong, integrated policy mixes for deep CO 2 mitigation in road transport (open access)

Climate change adaptation

Cause of death variation under the shared socioeconomic pathways (open access)

Humans dealing with our global warming

Arctic Athabaskan Council’s petition to the Inter-American Commission on human rights and climate change—business as usual or a breakthrough? (open access)

Air pollution from wildfires and human health vulnerability in Alaskan communities under climate change

Rainfall And Streamflow Extreme Events In The São Francisco Hydrographic Region

Hurricanes, climate change, and social welfare: evidence from the Caribbean (open access)

Adapting cultural heritage to climate change impacts in the Netherlands: barriers, interdependencies, and strategies for overcoming them (open access)

Heat measures for climate and infrastructure services

Does mixed-use development in the metropolis lead to less carbon emissions?

A systematic review of the energy and climate impacts of teleworking

The effect stakeholders have on voluntary carbon disclosure within Chinese business organizations (open access)

Other

Thermal extremes in regulated river systems under climate change: an application to the southeastern U.S. rivers

Changes in high-intensity precipitation on the northern Apennines (Italy) as revealed by multidisciplinary data over the last 9000 years (open access)

Attribution of climate and human activities to vegetation change in China using machine learning techniques

Modeling of global temperature control

Contrasting communications of sustainability science in the media coverage of palm oil agriculture on tropical peatlands in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore

Informed opinion & nudges

Is the Paris Agreement effective? A systematic map of the evidence

