Climate Science Glossary

Editor's Choice
With California ablaze, Newsom blasts Trump administration for failing to fight climate change
Trinity River Conservation Camp crew members drown embers Friday in Oroville. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Standing among charred trees in Oroville, Gov. Gavin Newsom insisted that California will do more to fight climate change and took the Trump administration to task for its policies that reduce environmental protections.
“People that want to roll back vehicle emission standards so you could spend more money at the pump and produce more greenhouse gas emissions, to create more of what you see around me — it’s beyond the pale of comprehension,” Newsom said. “We’re fighting against that and will prevail as long as more people come to this cause.”
The governor warned that the problems facing California and states along the West Coast would soon be experienced across the country.
“This is a climate damn emergency,” he said. “This is real and it’s happening.”
Newsom made a passionate argument for increasing efforts to address climate change as the number of acres that have burned in California so far this year topped 3 million and other state and foreign governments sent resources to battle major blazes statewide.
Click here to access the entire article originally published on the Los Angeles Times website.
With California ablaze, Newsom blasts Trump administration for failing to fight climate change by Taryn Luna, California, Los Angeles Times, Sep 11, 2020
Articles Linked to on Facebook
Sun, Sep 6, 2020
- Why does land warm up faster than the oceans?, Guest Post by Michael Byrne, Carbon Brief, Sep 1, 2020
- Wildfires are getting worse. Will forests start to burn themselves out? by Emily Pontecorvo, Grist, Sep 2, 2020
- Wildfires Hasten Another Climate Crisis: Homeowners Who Can’t Get Insurance by Christopher Flavelle, Climate, New York Times, Sep 2, 2020
- Record-breaking August cements summer 2020 as hottest in Phoenix history by Audry Jensen, azcentral, Sep 5, 2020
Mon, Sep 7, 2020
- Americans Back Tough Limits on Building in Fire and Flood Zones by Christopher Flavelle, Climate & Environment, New York Times, Sep 5, 2020
- Big Oil’s hopes are pinned on plastics. It won’t end well. by David Roberts, Energy & Environment, Vox, Sep 4, 2020
- California endures record-setting ‘kiln-like’ heat as fires rage, causing injuries by Andrew Freedman, Capital Weather Gang, Washington Post, Sep 6, 2020
- Five science questions to be asked at the debates by Gary Yohe, Henry Jacoby, Ben Santer, and Richard Richels, Yale Climate Connections, Sep 4, 2020
Tue, Sep 8, 2020
- Typhoon Haishen hits South Korea after lashing Japan, leaving four missing by Simon Denyer & Min Joo Kim, Asia & Pacific, Washington Post, Sep 7, 2020
- Building a Resilient Tomorrow: Interview with Author Alice Hill by Mata Seidel, The Center for Climate & Security, Sep 7, 2020
- Bobcat fire in Angeles Forest threatens foothill cities amid California’s worst fire season on record by Ben Poston, Harriet Ryan & Mary Forgione, California, Los Angeles Times, Sep 7, 2020
- California’s biggest fire season may worsen as powerful winds return Tuesday by Luke Money, Joseph Serna, Thomas Curwen, Harriet Ryan, Ben Poston, Rong-Gong Lin Ii, California, Los Angeles Times, Sep 8, 2020
- 'I was slipping into despair': Jane Fonda finds hope, purpose in climate change activism by Barbara VanDenburgh, Entertainment, USA Today, Sep 8, 2020
Wed, Sep 9, 2020
- Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene could be joined by Sally and Teddy this week by Jeff Masters, Eye on the Storm, Yale Climate Connections, Sep 8, 2020
- Multinational companies account for nearly a fifth of global CO2 emissions, researchers say by Thin Lei Win, Thomson Reuters Foundation, Sep 8, 2020
- Explosive wildfires across California stoked by fierce winds by Marcio Jose Sanchez & Brian Melley, AP News, Sep 9, 2020
- Global Temperature Could Exceed Limit Set By World Leaders In Next Decade: UN Report by Seth Borenstein, AP/HuffPost, Sep 9, 2020
- United in Science report: Climate Change has not stopped for COVID19, Press Release, World Meteorlogical Oganization (WMO), Sep 9, 2020
- Trump desperately trying to greenwash his record ahead of November election by Chris D'Angelo, Canada's National Observer, Sep 9, 2020
Thu, Sep 10, 2020
- Federal Report Warns of Financial Havoc From Climate Change by Coral Davenport & Jeanna Smialek, Climate & Environment, New York Times, Sep 9, 2020
- It’s a Race Against Heat, and Humanity Is Losing by Laura Millan Lombrana, Akshat Rathi & Hayley Warren, Bloomberg News, Sep 8, 2020
- In photos: Wildfires burning in the West, CNN, Sep 10, 2020
- Wildfires in California, Oregon, Washington turn deadly: 'I never want to see California again' by John Bacon & Trevor Hughes, USA Today, Sep 10, 2020
- Charleston sues ‘Big Oil’ for flooding in SC Lowcountry caused by global warming by Mikaela Porter, Post & Courier, Sep 9, 2020
- Coping with Western wildfires: 5 essential reads by Jennifer Weeks, The Conversation US, Sep 10. 2020
Fri, Sep 11, 2020
- Trump, Calling Himself ‘the No. 1 Environmental President,’ Green Washes His Record by Annie Karni & Lisa Friedman, Politics, New York Times, Sep 8, 2020
- BlackRock silent on livestock in latest global warming policy by André Campos & Piero Locatelli, Global Commodities, Mongabay, Sep 9, 2020
- As Wildfire Smoke Blots Out the Sun in Northern California, Many Ask: ‘Where Are the Birds?’ by Deborah Petersen, InsideClimate News, Sep 11, 2020
- Participating in Al Gore's Climate Reality Leadership Corps Training by Bärbel Winkler, Skeptical Science, Sep 11, 2020
- La Niña May Worsen Southwest Drought This Winter by Henry Fountain, Climate & Environment, New York Times, Sep 10, 2020
Sat, Sep 12, 2020
- The future has arrived. These explosive fires are our climate change wakeup call by Peter Gleick, Climate Countdown, The Guardian, Sept 11, 2020
- Tropical storm likely to form in Gulf of Mexico this weekend while Paulette aims for Bermuda by Matthew Cappucci, Capital Weather Gang, Washington Post, Sep 11, 2020
- With California ablaze, Newsom blasts Trump administration for failing to fight climate change by Taryn Luna, California, Los Angeles Times, Sep 11, 2020
- Mojave Desert fire in August destroyed the heart of a beloved Joshua tree forest by Bettina Boxall, Environment, Los Angeles Times, Sep 12, 2020
- Tropical Storm Sally forms in Gulf of Mexico with landfall forecast in Louisiana Wednesday as hurricane by Matthew Cappucci & Andrew Freedman, Capital Weather Gang, Washington Post, Sep 12, 2020
