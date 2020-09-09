Climate Science Glossary

Term Lookup

Enter a term in the search box to find its definition.

Settings

Use the controls in the far right panel to increase or decrease the number of terms automatically displayed (or to completely turn that feature off).

Term Lookup

Settings

All IPCC definitions taken from Climate Change 2007: The Physical Science Basis. Working Group I Contribution to the Fourth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Annex I, Glossary, pp. 941-954. Cambridge University Press.

Home Arguments Software Resources Comments The Consensus Project Translations About Donate

Twitter Facebook YouTube Pinterest MeWe

RSS Posts RSS Comments Email Subscribe


Climate's changed before
It's the sun
It's not bad
There is no consensus
It's cooling
Models are unreliable
Temp record is unreliable
Animals and plants can adapt
It hasn't warmed since 1998
Antarctica is gaining ice
View All Arguments...



Username
Password
New? Register here
Forgot your password?

Latest Posts

Archives

2020 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming Digest #39

Posted on 27 September 2020 by John Hartz

Story of the Week... Toon of the Week... Coming Soon on SkS... Climate Feedback Claim Review... SkS Week in Review... Poster of the Week...

Story of the Week...

The Warming Climates of the Arctic and the Tropics Squeeze the Mid-latitudes, Where Most People Live

Melting Arctic ice sends extreme winter storms from the north, while the expanding tropics press the mid-latitudes from the south.

Flooding in Anduze, France, Sep 19, 2020

A man wipes water away following floods in Anduze, France on Sept. 19, 2020. Recent research shows that significant climate shifts in the Arctic and tropics are both contributing to increasing climate extremes like flooding and droughts in the mid-latitudes, where most people live and where most of the planet's food-producing areas are located. Credit: Nicolas Tucat/AFP via Getty Images.

For humans, the mid-latitudes are Earth's climate sweet spots, where much of civilization, including cities and key food production areas, have developed. But those zones are increasingly being pummeled by climate change from both the north and south.

The Arctic is lashing out with the icy whip of an increasingly twisted and unpredictable winter storm track that drives flooding in Great Britain and cold snaps in Canada, while areas like the Southwest United States and around the Mediterranean Sea are drying out as the planet's hot tropical belts expand relentlessly poleward.

Recent research explains how global warming is intensifying those extremes and shows how the planet's climate system is like an accordion—no matter which corner you tug or push, all the bellows in between are affected.

Click here to access the entire article originally published on the InsideClimate News website.

The Warming Climates of the Arctic and the Tropics Squeeze the Mid-latitudes, Where Most People Live by Bob Berwyn, InsideClimate News, Sep 23, 2020

Toon of the Week...

 2020 Toon 39

Hat tip to the Stop Climate Science Denial Facebook page.

Coming Soon on SkS...

Climate Feedback Claim Review...

Climate change, forest management and several other causes contribute to wildfire severity and total area burned in the western United States

CLAIM: “Forest fires are caused by poor management. Not by climate change.”

VERDICT: Misleading

SOURCE: , 9 Sept 2020

KEY TAKE AWAY: In addition to land management practices, the severity of wildfires in the western US is influenced by extreme heat, drought, and the amount of dry vegetative fuel, which are all linked to human-caused climate change. Climate change is not the only factor that affects fire behavior, but it is an important one. Since 1984, the forest fire area in the western US likely doubled due to climate change.

Climate change, forest management and several other causes contribute to wildfire severity and total area burned in the western United States, Edited by Nikki Forrester, Climate Feedback, Sep 19, 2020

SkS Week in Review... 

 [To be added.]

Poster of the Week...

 2020 Poster 39

0 0

Printable Version  |  Link to this page

Comments

There have been no comments posted yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment. Login via the left margin or if you're new, register here.


The Consensus Project Website

THE ESCALATOR

(free to republish)


© Copyright 2020 John Cook
Home | Links | Translations | About Us | Privacy | Contact Us