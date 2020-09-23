Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #38, 2020

Posted on 23 September 2020 by doug_bostrom

Highlighted article: Carbon pricing and planetary boundaries

Engström et al take what might be called a systems approach to evaluating carbon pricing, taking into a account various economic sectors affected by and affecting paying for emissions. The conclusions are overall a rare pleasant surprise— a feature predicated on cooperation.

Abstract:

Human activities are threatening to push the Earth system beyond its planetary boundaries, risking catastrophic and irreversible global environmental change. Action is urgently needed, yet well-intentioned policies designed to reduce pressure on a single boundary can lead, through economic linkages, to aggravation of other pressures. In particular, the potential policy spillovers from an increase in the global carbon price onto other critical Earth system processes has received little attention to date. To this end, we explore the global environmental effects of pricing carbon, beyond its effect on carbon emissions. We find that the case for carbon pricing globally becomes even stronger in a multi-boundary world, since it can ameliorate many other planetary pressures. It does however exacerbate certain planetary pressures, largely by stimulating additional biofuel production. When carbon pricing is allied with a biofuel policy, however, it can alleviate all planetary pressures. Open access and free to read, and accompanied by a treasure of interesting supporting references. 88 Articles

Observations of global warming & effects

Increasing concurrence of wildfire drivers tripled megafire critical danger days in Southern California between1982 and 2018

Buoyant calving and ice-contact lake evolution at Pasterze Glacier (Austria) in the period 1998–2019

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2020-227

Surface melting over the Greenland ice sheet from enhanced resolution passive microwave brightness temperatures (1979–2019)

Driving Forces of Circum-Antarctic Glacier and Ice Shelf Front Retreat over the Last Two Decades

New perspectives on ‘warming-wetting’ trend in Xinjiang, China

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.accre.2020.09.004

Changes in monsoon rainfall distribution of Bangladesh using quantile regression model

DOI: 10.1007/s00704-020-03387-x

Surface mean temperature from the observational stations and multiple reanalyses over the Tibetan Plateau

DOI: 10.1007/s00382-020-05386-0

Ground observed climatology and trend in snow cover phenology across China with consideration of snow-free breaks

DOI: 10.1007/s00382-020-05422-z

Instrumentation & observational methods of climate & global warming

Global methane budget and trend, 2010–2017: complementarity of inverse analyses using in situ (GLOBALVIEWplus CH4 ObsPack) and satellite (GOSAT) observations

Characterisation and surface radiative impact of Arctic low clouds from the IAOOS field experiment

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-2020-918

The Vulcan Version 3.0 High‐Resolution Fossil Fuel CO2 Emissions for the United States

Modeling & simulation of global warming & global warming effects

Robust Arctic warming caused by projected Antarctic sea ice loss

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abaada

Robust acceleration of stratospheric moistening and its radiative feedback under greenhouse warming

ISMIP6 Antarctica: a multi-model ensemble of the Antarctic ice sheet evolution over the 21st century

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/egusphere-egu2020-6309

The future sea-level contribution of the Greenland ice sheet: a multi-model ensemble study of ISMIP6

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/egusphere-egu2020-2682

Projected changes in vertical temperature profiles for Australasia

DOI: 10.1007/s00382-020-05392-2

Impact of methane and black carbon mitigation on forcing and temperature: a multi-model scenario analysis

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-020-02794-3

Does comprehensive evaluation of hydrological models influence projected changes of mean and high flows in the Godavari River basin?

DOI: 10.1007/s10584-020-02847-7

Consequences of permafrost degradation for Arctic infrastructure – bridging the model gap between regional and engineering scales

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2020-192

Modelling regional glacier length changes over the last millennium using the Open Global Glacier Model

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-14-3135-2020

The role of history and strength of the oceanic forcing in sea level projections from Antarctica with the Parallel Ice Sheet Model

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-14-3097-2020

Modelling steady states and the transient response of debris-covered glaciers

Climate velocity in inland standing waters

DOI: 10.1038/s41558-020-0889-7

Hotspots of dense water cascading in the Arctic Ocean: implications for the Pacific water pathways

Climate Response to Increasing Antarctic Iceberg and Ice Shelf Melt

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-19-0881.1

Interactions between Increasing CO 2 and Antarctic Melt Rates

Distinct response of Northern Hemisphere land monsoon precipitation to transient and stablized warming scenarios

Projected drought conditions in Northwest China with CMIP6 models under combined SSPs and RCPs for 2015‒2099

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.accre.2020.09.003

Mid-summer surface air temperature and its internal variability over China at 1.5 °C and 2 °C global warming

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.accre.2020.09.005

Evaluation and projection of daily maximum and minimum temperatures over China using the high-resolution NEX-GDDP dataset

DOI: 10.1007/s00382-020-05404-1

Pseudo-global warming projections of extreme wave storms in complex coastal regions: the case of the Adriatic Sea

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00382-020-05397-x

Will the wind associated with the Adriatic storm surges change in future climate?

DOI: 10.1007/s00704-020-03379-x

Climate model advancement

Understanding differences in California climate projections produced by dynamical and statistical downscaling

DOI: 10.1029/2020jd032812

Evaluating permafrost physics in the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project 6 (CMIP6) models and their sensitivity to climate change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-14-3155-2020

A protocol for calculating basal melt rates in the ISMIP6 Antarctic ice sheet projections

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-14-3111-2020

Advances in CMIP6 INM-CM5 over CMIP5 INM-CM4 for precipitation simulation in South Korea

DOI: 10.1016/j.atmosres.2020.105261

An overview of the performance of CMIP6 models in the tropical Atlantic: mean state, variability, and remote impacts

DOI: 10.1007/s00382-020-05409-w

Does comprehensive evaluation of hydrological models influence projected changes of mean and high flows in the Godavari River basin?

DOI: 10.1007/s10584-020-02847-7

Brief communication: Time step dependence (and fixes) in Stokes simulations of calving ice shelves

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2019-315

One simulation, different conclusions—the baseline period makes the difference!

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/aba3d7

Cryosphere & climate change

The hysteresis of the Antarctic Ice Sheet

Driving Forces of Circum-Antarctic Glacier and Ice Shelf Front Retreat over the Last Two Decades

Buoyant calving and ice-contact lake evolution at Pasterze Glacier (Austria) in the period 1998–2019

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2020-227

Paleoclimate

Atlantic Hurricane response to Sahara greening and reduced dust emissions during the mid-Holocene

The 3.6-Ma aridity and westerlies history over midlatitude Asia linked with global climatic cooling

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1922710117

Learning from the past: impact of the Arctic Oscillation on sea ice and marine productivity off northwest Greenland over the last 9000 years

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15334

A review of past changes in extratropical cyclones in the northern hemisphere and what can be learned for the future

Biology & global warming

Advancing nature‐based approaches to address the biodiversity and climate emergency

Insects in high‐elevation streams: life in extreme environments imperiled by climate change

Rapid onsets of warming events trigger mass mortality of coral reef fish

DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2009748117

A quantitative framework reveals ecological drivers of grassland microbial community assembly in response to warming

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-18560-z

Climate velocity in inland standing waters

DOI: 10.1038/s41558-020-0889-7

The problem of scale in predicting biological responses to climate

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15358

Summer warming explains widespread but not uniform greening in the Arctic tundra biome

Measuring the evolutionary potential of a winter-active parasitic wasp to climate change

The effect of climate change on laying dates, clutch size and productivity of Eurasian Coots Fulica atra

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00484-020-01972-3

Predicting impacts of climate variability on Banj oak ( Quercus leucotrichophora A. Camus) forests: understanding future implications for Central Himalayas

DOI: 10.1007/s10113-020-01696-5

Projecting the future vegetation–climate system over East Asia and its RCP-dependence

DOI: 10.1007/s00382-020-05411-2

Long‐term effects of 7‐year warming experiment in the field on leaf hydraulic and economic traits of subtropical tree species

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15355

Projected expansion of Trichodesmium’s geographical distribution and increase in growth potential in response to climate change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15324

Shifts in aquatic insect composition in a tropical forest stream after three decades of climatic warming

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15325

Long‐term warming destabilizes aquatic ecosystems through weakening biodiversity‐mediated causal networks

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15323

Relative impacts of land‐use and climate change on grasshopper range shifts have changed over time

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/geb.13188

GHG sources & sinks, flux

Global methane budget and trend, 2010–2017: complementarity of inverse analyses using in situ (GLOBALVIEWplus CH4 ObsPack) and satellite (GOSAT) observations

Carbon dioxide balance of an oil palm plantation established on tropical peat

DOI: 10.1016/j.agrformet.2020.108189

Greenhouse gas balance in global pasturelands and rangelands

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abaa79

CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering

Tree planting has the potential to increase carbon sequestration capacity of forests in the United States

Open Access DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2010840117

Systematizing and upscaling urban climate change mitigation

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abb0b2

Water vapor effects on CO2 separation of amine‐containing facilitated transport membranes (AFTMs) module: mathematical modeling using tanks‐in‐series approach

Experimental investigation of CO2–brine–rock interactions in relation with CO2 sequestration in an Iranian oil reservoir

Black carbon

Examining the atmospheric radiative and snow-darkening effects of black carbon and dust across the Rocky Mountains of the United States using WRF-Chem

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-2019-998

Climate change communications & cognition

Climate change uncertainty among American farmers: an examination of multi-dimensional uncertainty and attitudes towards agricultural adaptation to climate change

DOI: 10.1007/s10584-020-02860-w

Indiscriminate, Irrelevant, and Sometimes Wrong: Causal Misconceptions about Climate Change

DOI: 10.1111/risa.13587

Environmental Literature as Persuasion: An Experimental Test of the Effects of Reading Climate Fiction

DOI: 10.1080/17524032.2020.1814377

Who feels the impacts of climate change?

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/nindia.2013.68

Agronomy & climate change

Climate risks to Brazilian coffee production

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/aba471

Impact of climate change on storage conditions for major agricultural commodities across the contiguous United States

DOI: 10.1007/s10584-020-02873-5

Assessment of the impacts of climate change on agro-climatic indices in Iran

DOI: 10.1007/s00704-020-03385-z

Economics & finance of climate change & mitigation

Model Uncertainty in Climate Change Economics: A Review and Proposed Framework for Future Research

DOI: 10.1007/s10640-020-00503-3

Carbon pricing and planetary boundaries

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-18342-7

Constant carbon pricing increases support for climate action compared to ramping up costs over time

DOI: 10.1038/s41558-020-00914-6

Stranded investment associated with rapid energy system changes under the mid-century strategy in Japan

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s11625-020-00862-2

Downscaling consumption to universal basic income level falls short of sustainable carbon footprint in Finland

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.envsci.2020.09.006

Public support for carbon taxation in Turkey: drivers and barriers

DOI: 10.1080/14693062.2020.1816887

Climate change mitigation & adaptation public policy research

A bridge too far? The role of natural gas electricity generation in US climate policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2020.111867

The impact of strategic climate legislation: evidence from expert interviews on the UK Climate Change Act

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1080/14693062.2020.1819190

Climate change adaptation

Watershed communities’ livelihood vulnerability to climate change in the Himalayas

Other

Insights into the future of soil erosion

DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2017314117

Social as much as environmental: the drivers of tree biomass in smallholder forest landscape restoration programmes

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ab96d1

Fast climate responses to aerosol emission reductions during the COVID‐19 pandemic

Informed opinion, nudges & calls to initiatives

Advancing nature‐based approaches to address the biodiversity and climate emergency

Scientific Communities Striving for a Common Cause: Innovations in Carbon Cycle Science

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1175/bams-d-19-0306.1

