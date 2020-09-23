Climate Science Glossary

2020 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #40

Posted on 3 October 2020 by John Hartz

A chronological listing of news articles linked to on the Skeptical Science Facebook Page during the past week: Sun, Sep 27, 2020 through Sat, Oct 3, 2020

Editor's Choice

Anxiety Mounts Abroad About Climate Leadership and the Volatile U.S. Election

“The outcome will have profound consequences for the future of Earth’s climate.

Protesters gather outside the U.S. embassy in Vienna in June. Credit: Martin Juen/SEPA Media /Getty Images

VIENNA, Austria—Whenever artist Michael Aschauer returns home after an extended stay in the United States, people here pepper him with questions about the direction America is heading.

With gallows humor typical of the city, they often ask, "Will it fall apart slowly, or very fast?" he said, adding that Vienna has plenty of experience with how rising and falling empires can destabilize global systems.

Aschauer is married to an American and keenly watches climate and energy politics on both sides of the Atlantic while trying to imagine a post-carbon future. In an informal social media art project, he documents gas stations that have been abandoned or converted to other uses.

He said it's hard to imagine that Americans would re-elect the incumbent president, but that it can't be ruled out, either, given the current volatility of U.S. politics. "The outcome will have profound consequences for the future of Earth's climate," he added.

Click here to access the entire article originally posted on the InsideClimate News website.

Anxiety Mounts Abroad About Climate Leadership and the Volatile U.S. Election by Bob Berwyn, InsideClimate News, Oct 3, 2020

Articles Linked to on Facebook

Sun, Sep 27, 2020

Mon, Sep 28, 2020

Tue, Sep 29, 2020

Wed, Sep 30, 2020

Thu, Oct 1, 2020

Fri, Oct 2, 2020

Sat, Oct 3, 2020