Climate Science Glossary

2020 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #35
Posted on 29 August 2020 by John Hartz
Editor's Choice
Fridays for Future: how the young climate movement has grown since Greta Thunberg’s lone protest
1000 Words/Shutterstock
At the end of her first week on strike in August 2018, Greta Thunberg handed out flyers that said: “You grownups don’t give a shit about my future.” Her appearance at the 2019 UN Climate Summit capped a year in the spotlight for the teenage climate activist. Delegates at the summit gave her a standing ovation, but the sound of their applause couldn’t mask Greta Thunberg’s deep frustration.
“This is all wrong,” she said. “I shouldn’t be up here … yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you!”
Everything from posters to children’s picture books have captured the inspiring example of Thunberg’s bravery and determination. But adults, even supportive ones, still shirk the opportunity to really pay attention to the remarkable movement she is a part of – its history, its present and its visions for the future.
In doing so, they miss the significance of the last two years. The climate strike movement has grown into a network of global campaigns focused on systemic change to tackle the climate crisis. In the process, young people have outgrown the mainstream environmental movement. They don’t want recognition in the world of today. They want a new world, and they are building it.
Click here to access the entire article originally posted on The Conversation UK website.
Fridays for Future: how the young climate movement has grown since Greta Thunberg’s lone protest by Benjamin Bowman, The Conversation UK, Aug 28, 2020
Articles Linked to on Facebook
Sun, Aug 23, 2020
- The climate crisis has already arrived. Just look to California’s abnormal wildfires by Alastair Gee & Dani Anguiano, Climate Countdown, Guardian, Aug 21, 2020
- Could the US and Caribbean be heading for their worst hurricane season? by Alex Dick-Read, World, Guardian, Aug 22, 2020
- Earth has lost 28 trillion tonnes of ice in less than 30 years by Robin McKie, Environment, Observer/Guardian, Aug 23, 2020
- Marco becomes a hurricane as the Gulf Coast braces for 2 cyclones this week by Holly Lan & Dave Hennen, CNN, Aug 23, 2020
- California and Colorado Fires May Be Part of a Climate-Driven Transformation of Wildfires Around the Globe by Michael Kodas, InsideClimate News, Aug 22, 2020
Mon, Aug 24, 2020
- How Can We Plan for the Future in California? by Leah C Stokes, Ideas, The Atlantic Magazine, Aug 23, 2020
- UN fund pays Indonesia for forest protection as deforestation rises by Chloé Farand, Climate Home News, Aug 20, 2020
- How a Plan to Save the Power System Disappeared by Peter Fairley, Politics, The Atlantic Magazine, Aug 20, 2020
- Tropical storms Marco and Laura are about to deliver a one-two punch to the Gulf Coast by Holly Yan and Madeline Holcombe, CNN, Aug 24, 2020
Tue, Aug 25, 2020
- Fast-Moving California Wildfires Boosted by Climate Change by Anne C. Mulkern, E&E News/Scientific American, Aug 24, 2020
- 13 major climate change reports released so far in 2020 by Michael Svoboda, Review, Yale Climate Connections, Aug 19, 2020
- Laura is now a hurricane and is forecast to strengthen more before hitting the Gulf Coast by Madeline Holcombe, Eric Levenson & Judson Jones, CNN, Aug 25, 2020
- Climate Is Taking On a Growing Role for Voters, Research Suggests by John Schwartz, Climate, New York Times, Aug 24, 2020
Wed Aug 26, 2020
- Climate change is worsening California's hellish wildfires by Dana Nuccitelli, Article, Yale Climate Connections, Aug 25, 2020
- Climate change: New UK law to curb deforestation in supply chains by Matt McGrath, Science & Environment, BBC News, Aug 25, 2020
- Laura nears Category 4 strength and threatens 'unsurvivable' storm surges as it approaches Louisiana and Texas by Jason Hanna & Madeline Holcombe, CNN, Aug 26, 2020
- Disasters Are Driving a Mental Health Crisis. The Only Federal Program to Address It Is Underfunded. by Dean Russell & Jamie Smith Hopkins, Environment, Mother Jones, Aug 25, 2020
Thu Aug 27, 2020
- Senate Democrats want to build a climate coalition that can take on the Kochs by David Roberts, Energy & Environment, Vox, Aug 25, 2020
- Can Redwoods Survive the Devastating California Wildfires? by Andrea Thompson, Scientific American, Aug 26, 2020
- On Climate Change, We’ve Run Out of Presidential Terms to Waste by Bill McKibben, Annals of a Warming Planet, The New Yorker Magzine, Aug 26, 2020
- The Fires May be in California, but the Smoke, and its Health Effects, Travel Across the Country by Michael Kodas & Evelyn Nieves, InsideClimate News, Aug 27, 2020
Fri Aug 28, 2020
- Antarctica’s Ice Shelves May Be at Growing Risk of Collapse by Chelsea Harvey E&E News/Scientific American, Aug 27, 2020
- 6 Ways Environmental Advocates Can Change Climate Concern into Action by Karin Kirk, enesia, Aug 25, 2020
- Hurricanes, fires, floods and locusts: Science says climate change is here but the RNC refuses to believe by Bill Weir, CNN, Aug 28, 2020
- Laura Rapidly Intensified Over a Super-Warm Gulf. Only the Storm Surge Faltered by James Bruggers & Bob Berwyn, InsideClimate News, Aug 28, 2020
Sat Aug 29, 2020
- A second Trump term would mean severe and irreversible changes in the climate by David Roberts, Energy & Environment, Vox, Aug 27, 2020
- UN secretary general urges India to swiftly turn away from coal by Fiona Harvey, Environment, Guardian, Aug 28, 2020
- What’s behind August 2020’s extreme weather? Climate change and bad luck by Carolyn Gramling, Science News, Aug 27, 2020
- Fridays for Future: how the young climate movement has grown since Greta Thunberg’s lone protest by Benjamin Bowman, Environment & Energy, The Conversation UK, Aug 28, 2020
A cornerstone of Greta's message is the extinction of "up to 200 species going extinct every single day" as in her climate change TEDx talk (at 4 min). Elsewhere this is often "150 to 200 species". There may be over 130,000 web pages expressing up to 200 species per day going extinct from climate change if this search using quotes (to require each term) is really indicative of it: "climate" "200 species" "extinct" "day".
So, the source of the information should be available as a peer reviewed paper. These are related results of research, the best science of the day by the most prestigious scientific experts in the field, and it's all I have so far.
Does anyone know how to check whether the items that are scientific papers were peer reviewed? And/or by whom? Also does anyone know the source of the 200 species figure by Greta Thunberg? I imagine it was around 1996-1997 by some famous scientists. Do appreciate any help.
2004, UN Environment Programme, TUNZA for YOUTH
... "It is estimated that between 150 and 200 species become extinct every day"
... No citation or reference. Page removed in 2009.
1997, , , http://encyclopedia.uia.org/en/problem/142901
... "150 to 200 species"
... "World Bank and Worldwatch Institute, and reported to the Rio+5 conference in 1997, estimated 150 to 200 species of life become extinct every 24 hours"
1997, J. John Sepkoski, Jr., Biodiversity: Past, Present, and Future,
... "range to 150 species etinctions per day (Ehrlich and Wilson, 1991)" [extinctions typo in paper],
... although Sepkoski adds "[total species] figure is misleading, however, because no official list of described species exists"
1991, PAUL R. EHRLICH, EDWARD 0. WILSON, Biodiversity Studies: Science and Policy
... no mention of extinctions per day as Sepkoski said.
1989, WV Reid K Miller, Keeping options alive: the scientific basis for conserving biodiversity
... "potential loss of" ... "50 to 150 species per day". Contains "climate change" 27 times.
1989, WALTER V. REID, How many species will there be?
... "potential loss of" ... "50 to 150 species per day". Included in a larger IUCN report containing "climate change" 11 times.
... "An estimated 25 percent of the world's species present in the mid-1980s may be extinct by the year 2015".
1988, E.O. Wilson, Harvard University, Biodiversity
... "By the end of this century [year 2000], our planet could lose anywhere from 20 to 50% of its species (Table 6–1)"
gseattle @1,
I would recommend Google Scholar where a few searches will surely throw up some of the literature, which of course will yield further references & on Google Scholar a list of papers citing any 'finds'.
I note Pimm et al (2014) 'The biodiversity of species and their rates of extinction, distribution, and protection' who calculate current rates of extinction of known species in terms of extinctions per million species per year. Note that the number of species is a problem (there are perhaps 8.7 million terrestrial species) and that the cause of a recorded extinction is not always AGW which has been running for a far shorter period than the extinction data. So digging out a global number relevant to today's AGW will not be a simple 'look-up' in the appropriate bit of literature. Best of luck.
Per gseattle's question, a casual search finds that Thunberg's Twitter feed of early last year references a draft report from IPBES.
You can find IPBES and a complete description of methods and practice here:
https://ipbes.net/
The document is here:
https://ipbes.net/sites/default/files/2020-02/ipbes_global_assessment_report_summary_for_policymakers_en.pdf
In that we read:
An average of around 25 per cent of species in assessed animal and plant
groups are threatened (Figure SPM.3), suggesting that around 1 million species already face extinction, many within decades, unless action is taken to reduce the intensity of drivers of biodiversity loss. Without such action, there will be a further acceleration in the global rate of species extinction, which is already at least tens to hundreds of times higher than it has averaged over the past 10 million years.
I've not gone to the full report to see if any of the underlying material specifically establishes a numeric loss rate but it seems a matter of simple arithmetic to produce the number Thunberg mentions.
The "1996-1997" conjecture as to Thunberg's figure sourcing isn't accurate and isn't even a particularly good rhetorical tactic. Given the time needed to assemble the spurious list leading up to that, surely energy could be better spent?