Climate Science Glossary

2020 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #35

Posted on 29 August 2020 by John Hartz

A chronological listing of news articles linked to on the Skeptical Science Facebook Page during the past week: Sun, Aug 23, 2020 through Sat, Aug 30, 2020

Editor's Choice

Fridays for Future: how the young climate movement has grown since Greta Thunberg’s lone protest

Greta Thunberg

 1000 Words/Shutterstock

At the end of her first week on strike in August 2018, Greta Thunberg handed out flyers that said: “You grownups don’t give a shit about my future.” Her appearance at the 2019 UN Climate Summit capped a year in the spotlight for the teenage climate activist. Delegates at the summit gave her a standing ovation, but the sound of their applause couldn’t mask Greta Thunberg’s deep frustration.

“This is all wrong,” she said. “I shouldn’t be up here … yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you!”

Everything from posters to children’s picture books have captured the inspiring example of Thunberg’s bravery and determination. But adults, even supportive ones, still shirk the opportunity to really pay attention to the remarkable movement she is a part of – its history, its present and its visions for the future.

In doing so, they miss the significance of the last two years. The climate strike movement has grown into a network of global campaigns focused on systemic change to tackle the climate crisis. In the process, young people have outgrown the mainstream environmental movement. They don’t want recognition in the world of today. They want a new world, and they are building it. 

Click here to access the entire article originally posted on The Conversation UK website.

Fridays for Future: how the young climate movement has grown since Greta Thunberg’s lone protest by Benjamin Bowman, The Conversation UK, Aug 28, 2020

Articles Linked to on Facebook

Sun, Aug 23, 2020

Mon, Aug 24, 2020

Tue, Aug 25, 2020

Wed Aug 26, 2020

Thu Aug 27, 2020

Fri Aug 28, 2020

Sat Aug 29, 2020

Comments

Comments 1 to 3:

  1. A cornerstone of Greta's message is the extinction of "up to 200 species going extinct every single day" as in her climate change TEDx talk (at 4 min). Elsewhere this is often "150 to 200 species". There may be over 130,000 web pages expressing up to 200 species per day going extinct from climate change if this search using quotes (to require each term) is really indicative of it: "climate" "200 species" "extinct" "day".

    So, the source of the information should be available as a peer reviewed paper. These are related results of research, the best science of the day by the most prestigious scientific experts in the field, and it's all I have so far.

    Does anyone know how to check whether the items that are scientific papers were peer reviewed? And/or by whom? Also does anyone know the source of the 200 species figure by Greta Thunberg? I imagine it was around 1996-1997 by some famous scientists. Do appreciate any help.

    2004, UN Environment Programme, TUNZA for YOUTH
      ... "It is estimated that between 150 and 200 species become extinct every day"
      ... No citation or reference. Page removed in 2009.
    1997, , , http://encyclopedia.uia.org/en/problem/142901
      ... "150 to 200 species"
      ... "World Bank and Worldwatch Institute, and reported to the Rio+5 conference in 1997, estimated 150 to 200 species of life become extinct every 24 hours"
    1997, J. John Sepkoski, Jr., Biodiversity: Past, Present, and Future,
      ... "range to 150 species etinctions per day (Ehrlich and Wilson, 1991)" [extinctions typo in paper],
      ... although Sepkoski adds "[total species] figure is misleading, however, because no official list of described species exists"
    1991, PAUL R. EHRLICH, EDWARD 0. WILSON, Biodiversity Studies: Science and Policy
      ... no mention of extinctions per day as Sepkoski said.
    1989, WV Reid K Miller, Keeping options alive: the scientific basis for conserving biodiversity
      ... "potential loss of" ... "50 to 150 species per day". Contains "climate change" 27 times.
    1989, WALTER V. REID, How many species will there be?
      ... "potential loss of" ... "50 to 150 species per day". Included in a larger IUCN report containing "climate change" 11 times.
      ... "An estimated 25 percent of the world's species present in the mid-1980s may be extinct by the year 2015".
    1988, E.O. Wilson, Harvard University, Biodiversity
      ... "By the end of this century [year 2000], our planet could lose anywhere from 20 to 50% of its species (Table 6–1)"


    0 0

  2. gseattle @1,

    I would recommend Google Scholar where a few searches will surely throw up some of the literature, which of course will yield further references & on Google Scholar a list of papers citing any 'finds'.

    I note Pimm et al (2014) 'The biodiversity of species and their rates of extinction, distribution, and protection'  who calculate current rates of extinction of known species in terms of extinctions per million species per year. Note that the number of species is a problem (there are perhaps 8.7 million terrestrial species) and that the cause of a recorded extinction is not always AGW which has been running for a far shorter period than the extinction data. So digging out a global number relevant to today's AGW will not be a simple 'look-up' in the appropriate bit of literature. Best of luck.

    0 0

  3. Per gseattle's question, a casual search finds that Thunberg's Twitter feed of early last year references a draft report from IPBES. 

    You can find IPBES and a complete description of methods and practice here:

    https://ipbes.net/

    The document is here:

    https://ipbes.net/sites/default/files/2020-02/ipbes_global_assessment_report_summary_for_policymakers_en.pdf

    In that we read:

    An average of around 25 per cent of species in assessed animal and plant
    groups are threatened (Figure SPM.3), suggesting that around 1 million species already face extinction, many within decades, unless action is taken to reduce the intensity of drivers of biodiversity loss. Without such action, there will be a further acceleration in the global rate of species extinction, which is already at least tens to hundreds of times higher than it has averaged over the past 10 million years.

    I've not gone to the full report to see if any of the underlying material specifically establishes a numeric loss rate but it seems a matter of simple arithmetic to produce the number Thunberg mentions.

    The "1996-1997" conjecture as to Thunberg's figure sourcing isn't accurate and isn't even a particularly good rhetorical tactic. Given the time needed to assemble the spurious list leading up to that, surely energy could be better spent? 

    0 0

You need to be logged in to post a comment. Login via the left margin or if you're new, register here.


